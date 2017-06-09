Library book returned 52 years later

A library has waived all late fees for one of its patrons who returned a library book 52 years late.

The book was dropped off at West Hartford Public Library in Connecticut earlier this week. Attached to the front of a weathered copy of “Who Has Seen the Wind” was an apology note.



The note reads, “Returning this book to you after too many years. Sorry it has taken so long.”

>> Read more trending news

Library staff posted a photo of the book to their Facebook page, where it quickly amassed over 200 likes.



The book was left in the library’s drop box, so library staff members don’t know who returned it.

“People do return long overdue books, and that happens with some regularity,” library director, Martha Church, told ABC News. “I don’t recall in all my time here that we’ve come across that. It was due back to us in September of ’65, so it was most likely checked out in August -- a beach read, possibly.”