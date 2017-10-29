Library windows defaced a day after opening

A day after its grand opening event, the new Central Library downtown had crude graffiti painted across some of its windows, which library officials said they learned about just after midnight Sunday.

Staff came in early to scrub the graffiti off by Sunday evening, and library officials said they are working with Austin police to find the culprit.

“We have cameras outside, so hopefully we’ll get vivid enough evidence for APD to arrest someone,” said library director Roosevelt Weeks. “It’s disheartening. This building belongs to the citizens of Austin.”

Several windows on the south and east sides of the building had to be scrubbed to remove profane language, library staff said. Weeks said he believed the act to be random.



Apart from the graffiti, the library’s first days have gone smoothly, he said.

“We don’t have enough staff or police to patrol this area 24/7,” Weeks said. “So we have to count on the citizens to help protect the building.”