Close

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hillary Clinton will speak to Christiane Amanpour on CNN Tuesday afternoon in a live interview, according to the network.

While Clinton has made several appearances since her defeat by President Donald Trump in November, the 2016 Democratic candidate for president has not had a one-on-one interview with a national news outlet.

Read live updates below:

The Latest News Headlines

  • Police: Girl, 12, dies after relative’s gun accidentally goes off
    A 12-year-old girl died Sunday after authorities believe she was accidentally shot by a family member during a gathering in Alabama, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending stories The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the girl as Kayla Mendenhall, AL.com reported. Authorities told the news site that Kayla and an adult family member were wrestling when a gun worn by the adult discharged. Kayla was shot in the upper leg and died at a hospital. Police declined to comment further on the investigation. 'It's just really difficult when a child is involved in something like this,” Leeds police Chief Ron Reaves told WBMA. “We really want to make sure we do things right.” Kayla played the trombone at Leeds Middle School, where she was a sixth-grade student, AL.com reported. 'She had never been in trouble (a) day of her life in school,'' superintendent John Moore told the news site. “She was a wonderful student, always had a smile. She was just clearly a ray of sunshine.' Counselors on Monday were helping students deal with Kayla’s death, according to WMBA. 'I heard a teacher describe her earlier as having a smile that could brighten any room,” assistant principal Wesley Graham told the news station. “I thought that was perfect because she always came in with a smile and was always positive.” Police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.
  • Live updates: Hillary Clinton’s first live interview
    Hillary Clinton will speak to Christiane Amanpour on CNN Tuesday afternoon in a live interview, according to the network. While Clinton has made several appearances since her defeat by President Donald Trump in November, the 2016 Democratic candidate for president has not had a one-on-one interview with a national news outlet. Read live updates below:
  • Vicious pit bull attack leaves couple critically injured, hospitalized with ‘horrific’ wounds
    A Michigan couple is hospitalized with severe injuries after a vicious mauling by a pit bull belonging to the woman’s son. The pair was attacked Sunday night at their home in Roseville. It was not the first time the dog has attacked them, according to local news outlets.  >> Read more trending news When police arrived at the home, they found a 52-year-old woman covered in blood, with severe bite wounds to her head, face and arms, WJBK-TV reported. Her 51-year-old boyfriend was found unconscious on the living room floor with severe wounds to his face and arms. Police at the scene called the couple’s injuries “horrific.” Police had troubling entering the home and had to distract the dog to get in. >> Related: Pit bull breaks from chain, mauls man to death The animal was subdued and captured by animal control, along with a second dog in the home. The pit bull has now been euthanized. The woman’s condition was upgraded to serious on Monday, the Detroit Free Press reported. Her husband is still in critical condition. “This attack is one the most vicious any of our officers have ever seen,” Roseville police Chief James Berlin said, according to the Free Press. >> Related: Girl attacked by dog, owner faces multiple citations “They have a long, long road back.” The couple were also attacked by the same dog two weeks ago and was treated for less severe injuries.
  • One Door donors “trusted” now-former Rep. Corrine Brown
    There have been seven different witnesses, but one consistent answer- those who donated or orchestrated donations to One Door For Education wouldn’t have done so if they knew the money wouldn’t be going to charity, as prosecutors claim. A flurry of witnesses has been led through questioning by the US Attorney’s Office prosecuting team during the first two days of the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown. Among the seven over the two days, the theme emerging is that donors and those helping them believed in Brown, and were willing to take her at her word as she vouched for One Door. Prosecutors say instead of the donations going toward scholarship and opportunities for children, though, the money was going to events and the personal expenses of Brown and a few others. As each witness took the stand to speak of the trust they had in Brown, her defense attorney continued to push his own theme- that Brown herself wouldn’t have had any reason to believe anything wrong was taking place. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown John and Bob Picerne are brothers in the Central Florida area. Bob Picerne says he met Brown about 20 years ago and gradually formed a professional and personal relationship. He has a passion for helping children who are going through foster care and helping families who want to adopt, but can’t afford it. When his company gave to One Door, Picerne believed it would be toward advancing educational opportunities. He didn’t deal with many of the details of the transactions or with personally writing the checks, but in all, the company gave about $90,000 over three years, including $5,000 to cover printing for a commemorative edition of a magazine featuring Brown- a check that they made out to One Door, with the cover ultimately marking the magazine as funded by a re-election campaign. John Picerne met Brown through his brother, and he says she was able to help his business using her relationship with Naval Station Mayport. She asked him for charitable giving two or three times, and there was a $10,000 check from Picerne to One Door. He says he gave that money because he trusted Brown and believed she was doing good things. The defense continues to try to drive a wedge between Brown and any knowledge of wrongdoing with One Door funds, and Bob Picerne confirmed that he never spoke with Brown about One Door specifically. John Picerne said he believes he found out about One Door through Brown, but most of his communication about the donations would have been with Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons. In fact, Brown’s reputation appears to have kept donations flowing, even after potential signs of problems. Gasper Lazzara- a longtime orthodontist turned business man who has developed orthodontic schools and operates a family foundation focused on healthcare and education for children- says he’s known Brown for about 15 years, since they met at a Jacksonville University groundbreaking. Since then, she has solicited him for donations to summer camps, Edward Waters College, and other causes. In 2012, he says Brown talked to him about a new charity- One Door- and he agreed to invest in a specific program he believed would provide computers to students during the summer session. When his daughter took over the family foundation, she raised two issues. The first was when Simmons apparently asked them to make the above mentioned check out to One Door, instead of the school district. An email from Lazzara’s daughter to Simmons said they didn’t understand Simmons request to pay the Community Rehabilitation Center, and they just wanted to make sure the money was actually going toward computers for students. Simmons responded that he would get with the Congresswoman, but then never responded. The second issue surfaced when Lazzara’s daughter started doing research and found One Door was not, in fact, a registered 501(c)(3), as they had represented themselves. Despite that, Lazzara says he kept donating to the group, because he “absolutely” trusted Brown. This was another area where Smith jumped, asking what Lazzara did when he learned One Door was not a registered 501(c)(3). Lazzara couldn’t remember telling Brown directly, believing instead that his daughter communicated the problem with Simmons. Some on Brown’s staff apparently not only told these prospective donors that One Door was a registered non-profit, but put forward some documentation.  The first big check in One Door’s account came from a PAC backed by a lobbying firm where Brown’s daughter, Shantrel Brown, worked. Tandy Bondi worked with some of the administrative elements of that PAC and did some of research ahead of the $25,000 donation. Bondi says she couldn’t find that the group was a registered 501(c)(3), and when she asked Simmons, he sent her an attachment about One Door’s IRS Employer Identification Number- which does not grant non-profit status- and a one-page note about the history of the group that explicitly said they were a 501(c)(3). Another person who orchestrated a donation- Husein Cumber with Florida East Coast industry- says Brown approached him first about a donation to her legal fund to help her redistricting fight, and when he declined, she asked instead for a donation for One Door. Cumber says the way Brown described the group seemed to be a “natural fit” for the business’s charitable giving, so he said to send a W9 and they would consider and process a donation. Cumber says a W9 is required under their corporate guidelines to help ensure the organization is properly registered. Ultimately, that W9 was sent, and Cumber allowed a $10,000 donation. The legal fund was also apparently the destination for a small number of high value donations that went instead to One Door. Susie Wiles, a Public Affairs Consultant, says Brown approached her at an August 2015 meeting in Orlando, telling Wiles that she needed help funding a battle she was mounting against Congressional redistricting- which substantially changed Brown’s district from one that stretched from Jacksonville south to Orlando, to one that stretched west instead. Wiles agreed to help Brown put together a small fundraiser, and Brown suggested reaching out to the head of Haskell, Steve Halverson, to host the event at his office. When Wiles did, she says Halverson believed he could bring in the money Brown was seeking without even needing to hold an event. Wiles says Brown checked in once, and Wiles told her things were moving along. When Halverson came back with checks, Wiles asked Simmons what the “Pay To” line should say. When he didn’t answer right away, Wiles reached out to another Brown aide, Vonn Alexander. Alexander told her to have them made out to One Door, and sent to an address that turned out to be Simmons’ home. Simmons would later respond to make the check to him, and to send them to his home address.  Again there was cross examination, with Smith pointing out that Brown solicited for her legal fund and was not herself involved in any of the communication on where to ultimately send the money. One of the people solicited by Halverson is retiring CSX CEO Michael Ward. He wrote a $5,000 check he believed to be in some way going toward Brown’s re-election efforts, although wasn’t sure exactly where. He did not believe the money would ultimately be flagged for One Door. He had personally given $30,000 to One Door though. Ward was animated and passionate as he described for the court some of CSX’s charitable giving and his own, which focuses on improving neighborhoods where the railroad operates. “Education is the best gift you can give anyone,” he says. His tone was much more subdued when prosecutors started asking specifically about One Door, though. He first heard about the group from Brown, when she was asking for funding for a golf tournament sponsored by One Door. When he ultimately donated $10,000, though, Ward says he believed his money was going toward iPads for students and not the event. His wife ultimately signed another $10,000 check, but again, Ward says they believed their money was specifically for helping children. Ward would later give another $10,000 to Brown’s effort to send students to China on a cultural exchange. While prosecutors say donor money did, in fact, go toward the trip, the tens of thousands of dollars in excess funds were never returned. The response was the same across the board- all of these witnesses either donated or orchestrated the donation because of their trust in Brown, and none of them would have signed the checks if they believed the money wouldn’t be going to charity. WOKV is inside of the federal courthouse and will continue to bring you full details on the testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for updates during court recesses.
  • “One Door” President spoke with former Rep. Brown, others about not talking to FBI
    “One Door” President spoke with former Rep. Brown, others about not talking to FBI
    She was the first to plead guilty in connection to the case, and now, she’s the first of the alleged co-conspirators to take the stand. Carla Wiley was the President of One Door For Education- a group to honor Wiley’s mother, Amy Anderson, through scholarships and other opportunities for students pursuing a future in the education field. Wiley is one of three people who have been accused of representing that group as a non-profit and soliciting more than $800,000 in donations over several years, but allegedly using the money for personal expenses, travel, and events instead. The other two alleged co-conspirators are now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown and her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, who was dating Wiley. Both Wiley and Simmons have already pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government, as Brown now stands trial. FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Wiley says the day before the FBI visited her office for their initial interview in January 2016, she got a call from Brown, Simmons, and Brown’s daughter Shantrel, where they told Wiley she did not need to speak with the FBI. She says the others on the call had already been interviewed by the FBI, and Brown did not seem surprised that investigators were looking in to One Door. Wiley says the FBI was at her office for about two hours the next day, and she lied about One Door’s charitable activity and how the money was being spent.  “The main reason was fear. I felt like if I lied and had them leave the office, it was all going to go away,” Wiley said. She says she then got a lawyer, and soon agreed to cooperate with the government. Wiley says the fraud case stems from 2012, when she and Simmons were boating. The two were dating at the time and had actually been in a relationship about five or six years prior. She says Simmons told her he needed a non-profit to host an event for Brown, so she offered up One Door. She gave Simmons the checks and debit card for One Door, believing that he would manage the funds “correctly”. After she gave up the checks and debit card, she says she could only access the bank account online or in person at the bank. She told the court Simmons would frequently forge her name on checks from One Door. In fact, of the two scholarships that were ever given by One Door, Wiley says the first- a $1,000 check from her personal account, was legitimate. The second check- for $200 from the One Door account- was signed by Wiley, but Wiley says it was in Simmons’ handwriting and she hadn’t been aware of the check until it was shown to her as the result of this investigation. Once she handed over the checks and debit card, Wiley says Simmons essentially took control of the organization- although she maintained the title of President. She says she would only communicate with donors when Simmons told her to, and that Simmons and Brown did all of the fundraising. While One Door had a Board- including a Treasurer- Wiley says they weren’t active. In fact, Wiley says she at one point told Simmons that the group’s Treasurer was getting suspicious, in the hopes that it would change how the account was being used. She admitted that was a lie, and the Treasurer had not said anything to her. She told the court that she did not let Simmons or Brown know that she was transferring One Door money in to her own account online to use for personal expenses, including car payments for her and her son. She also said she didn’t initially realize Simmons was also allegedly funneling money to his own use.  After a special golf tournament hosted by One Door in 2013, Wiley says she realized lots of money was coming in to the group, but scholarships weren’t going out. Those suspicions were confirmed when she and Simmons went on a romantic trip to South Florida, including staying at a luxury hotel, and Wiley says she thought Simmons had treated her to the trip. She later learned the One Door account was used to pay the expenses. Of the big events that allegedly used One Door funding- including a golf tournament, Jaguars game, and Beyonce concert luxury suite- Wiley says she did not see any promotion or discussion of scholarship opportunities and charitable giving. Brown’s defense is putting all of the blame for what happened on Simmons and Wiley. Brown’s attorney, James Smith III, says Brown became increasingly dependent on Simmons to handle her travel, finances, and more, and Simmons betrayed that trust. Smith also worked to cast doubt on Wiley’s credibility, by showing that she was in charge of registering One Door as a non-profit, and that even though she knew it wasn’t registered, she would still solicit donations. It’s not something the prosecution tried to hide. “Did you lie to get donations to One Door For Education?” asked Justice Department Public Integrity Section Deputy Chief Eric Olshan. “Yes,” Wiley responded. “Did you use One Door for Education money for your own benefit?” from Olshan. “Yes,” Wiley answered again.   GALLERY: One Door For Education’s website Wiley was the first to plead guilty back in March 2016. Brown and Simmons were indicted in July 2016. She was charged by information for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud- a count to which she pleaded guilty. She could face up to twenty years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but is hoping for leniency as a result of her cooperation with the government. While there is no promise of any sentencing recommendation that will result from the plea deal, the defense questioned Wiley to show prosecutors don’t make any recommendation until Wiley’s testimony is done. “You’re scare of going to prison, right?” asked Brown’s defense James Smith III. “Yes,” Wiley said. Simmons is expected to testify later this week. He also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of his plea agreement. He was indicted on 19 charges and pleaded guilty to two- conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and theft of government funds. He could be sentenced to twenty years in prison for the conspiracy charge and ten years for the theft charge. During the jury selection process, the panel was told to carefully consider the testimony of anyone who accepted a plea deal, because they are hoping to gain favor with the government. They were also instructed, however, that plea bargaining in itself is an accepted and allowable practice. Brown is facing 22 charges, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, aiding and abetting mail fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, scheme to conceal material facts, corrupt endeavor to obstruct and impede the due administration of internal revenue law, and filing false tax returns. If convicted on all counts, she could be sentenced to more than 350 years in prison. The jury must be unanimous to either convict or acquit Brown on the charges. WOKV is inside of the courtroom following the latest testimony. Get updates by following our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter, and check back at WOKV.com for updates through the day.
