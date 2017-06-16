LONDON - As the death toll rises to 30, a son is being hailed as a hero after he had to carry his mother down the steps from the top of a burning apartment building in London.
Shekeb Neda held his mother Flora on his back as he navigated the steps from their apartment in the high-rise through thick smoke, The Telegraph reported.
He carried her for 24 stories.
Flora Neda has a muscle disease, according to family. She collapsed when smoke started filling her home.
Flora Neda is in the hospital in a coma. Shekeb is also in the hospital, but there’s no word on his condition, The Telegraph reported.
Shekeb’s father, Mohammed “Saber” Neda, stayed in the apartment and is listed among the missing. He was last heard from when he called from the apartment, telling a family member that the building was on fire and that there was no help, The Telegraph reported.
The death toll has risen to 30, and officials said there are no sign that the fire was intentionally set.
