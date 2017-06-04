Listen Live
National
London Bridge attack: Here’s what we know about the victims
London Bridge attack: Here’s what we know about the victims

London Bridge attack: Here’s what we know about the victims
Armed police on St Thomas Street, London, Sunday June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday night's terrorist incident on London Bridge and at Borough Market. Several people were killed in the terror attack at the heart of London and dozens injured. Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

London Bridge attack: Here’s what we know about the victims

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Emergency officials said 48 people were transported to hospitals in London following Saturday night’s attack on and near London Bridge. 

Thirty-six people remain hospitalized, according to The Associated Press, with 21 in critical condition.

Seven people died Saturday. The three men believed to have carried out the attacks were killed by police.

According to officials, the three drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, got out of the van after it crashed, then began stabbing people who were having dinner or out socializing in the Borough Market area of London 

Here’s what we know about the victims of the attack as of early Sunday:

Four British police officers, as well as German, French, Canadian and Spanish citizens, are among those injured or killed.

From the Guardian: A man shot in the head is expected to make a full recovery, a senior doctor at the Royal London hospital has told the Guardian. According to the assistant commissioner of the Met Police, Mark Rowley, the man was shot as police tried to subdue the attackers.

“We had one gunshot wound. There’s a patient in this hospital who’s been shot in the head; a man. He’s absolutely not dying. Our expectation is that he will make a full recovery,” said Dr. Malik Ramadhan.

The man is one of 12 taken to the Royal London hospital with injuries from either being hit by the van on London Bridge or the stabbings that followed. 

Australian Candice Hedge, 31, was stabbed in the throat with a 12-inch knife. She is recovering in the hospital. An attacker came up behind her and slashed her neck as she was having a drink after working at the restaurant where she was attacked. 

Oliver Dowling, from Christchurch, New Zealand, was stabbed in the face, neck, and stomach. He was in an induced coma, but according to a story in The Guardian, his sister posted on Facebook that “Doctors are very happy with how he’s come out the other side.”

Dowling’s girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured in the attack.

Geoff Ho, a business editor with Express Newspapers, was stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer. He was in intensive care early Sunday.

Four police officers were injured in the attack, two were off-duty. One of those officers confronted one of the attackers with a baton. The officer was stabbed in the face, head and a leg. The wounds are not considered life-threatening.

A Canadian citizen was among the seven killed in the attack. That person has not been named. 

A Spanish man had been treated for wounds described as “not serious,” according to The Associated Press.

From The Associated Press: France's minister for Europe says that four French citizens are among the dozens of wounded.

The names and nationalities of those who were killed have not been released.

Sources: The Guardian, The Associated Press, Reuters, the BBC

The Latest News Headlines

    London Bridge attack: Here’s what we know about the victims
