National
London mosque terror attack: What we know now
Close

London mosque terror attack: What we know now

Van Crashes Into London Crowd Causing Numerous Casualties, Police Say

London mosque terror attack: What we know now

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

LONDON -  One person is dead and 10 others were wounded after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, The Associated Press reports

  London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    One person is dead and 10 others were wounded after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, The Associated Press reports.  >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  Three inmates overpower staff, escape juvenile justice facility 
    Three inmates overpower staff, escape juvenile justice facility 
    Three teenagers are on the run after escaping the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Lannie Road on Jacksonville’s northside.  JSO received notification around 11:30pm Sunday from the facility that the three inmates escaped and had battered staff members.  A police K9 was unable to locate the suspects.   JSO says this was a planned escape.  The three inmates were able to overpower staff members and take their keys.  They opened a secure door, fled the facility, jumped a fence, and left on foot. The suspects are identified as:  16-year-old Derek Browley, 16-year-old Luther Davis, and 15-year-old Justin Silva.  If you see these inmates call 911.  Anyone who has any information in reference to these escaped inmates is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.   To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
  Former GOP county leader in Georgia gets life sentence for child molestation
    Former GOP county leader in Georgia gets life sentence for child molestation
    Former Cobb County, Georgia, Republican Party leader Joseph Dendy was given a life sentence after pleading guilty Friday to sexually abusing children. Dendy, 72, must serve 30 years of that sentence in prison. Dendy admitted that he had committed repeated sexual offenses against two boys, according to a statement from Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds. The crimes occurred between 2004 and 2011 at Dendy’s home, his church, and in a store dressing room, the statement said.  >> Read more trending news One victim, now an adult, told the court that he has nightmares of the abuse and became a military police officer to help other victims. “I’m stronger than you,” he told Dendy.  Dendy served four years as chair of the Cobb County GOP. His second, two-year term ended in 2015. The defendant’s guilty plea came as a surprise during what was to be a pretrial hearing. Prosecutors were expected to call several additional witnesses who said they had also been abused.  Dendy was able to hide behind his 'public persona as a prominent community leader,' weaving a 'path of destruction through his family for decades,” prosecutor Susan Treadaway was quoted saying in the statement. “That ends today.” Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs presided over the case.  Dendy’s attorney, Brian Steel, did not return a message left at his office.  Dendy has been in custody since his arrest in May 2016. 
  Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The Japan-based 7th Fleet identified the victims on Monday as Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California; Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut; Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas; Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California; Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland; and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  10-year-old girl in critical condition after pit bull attack, loses foot
    10-year-old girl in critical condition after pit bull attack, loses foot
    A girl who was attacked by a pit bull at a home in Detroit is in extreme critical condition and has lost her foot.  >> Read more trending news The dog was upstairs while the 10-year-old and her aunt were visiting Saturday, but it got out and ran into the backyard where the girl was playing, according to the the http://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2017/06/18/detroit-dog-mauling-pit-bull/406609001/Detroit Free Press.  The aunt tried to stop the dog, but it bit her, too, police said.  The girl is now in extreme critical condition, Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Moreno told the Detroit Free Press. 'There is a possibility of charges, but the investigation is still very fresh and fluid,' Moreno said.  The girl’s 55-year-old aunt is also undergoing treatment. There’s no word on her condition. The dog is now in the custody of the Michigan Humane Society.  Read more here.
The Latest News Videos

