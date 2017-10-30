Listen Live
clear-day
59°
H 69
L 50

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
59°
Clear
H 69° L 50°
  • clear-day
    59°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 69° L 50°
  • clear-night
    64°
    Evening
    Clear. H 69° L 50°
  • clear-night
    51°
    Morning
    Clear. H 75° L 56°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
LuLaRoe accused of being pyramid scheme, faces $1 billion lawsuit
Close

LuLaRoe accused of being pyramid scheme, faces $1 billion lawsuit

LuLaRoe accused of being pyramid scheme, faces $1 billion lawsuit
Photo Credit: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LuLaRoe leggings

LuLaRoe accused of being pyramid scheme, faces $1 billion lawsuit

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CORONA, Calif. -  A popular direct clothing sales company is the focus of not one, but two, class-action lawsuits accusing it of being a pyramid scheme.

LuLaRoe, known for its line of leggings and other knit clothing, is being sued, saying that independent retailers had to take out loans and max out credit cards to remain viable in the company’s “buy more, sell more” business plan, The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

>> Read more trending news 

But the company fired back saying that the lawsuits are “factually inaccurate and misinformed,” The Associated Press reported.

One suit, filed on Oct. 23, claims that LuLaRoe is violating federal racketeering law, CBS News reported.

Direct buyers, or consultants, purchase leggings, skirts, shirts and kimonos directly from LuLaRoe then sell them to their friends and family members. The consultants are in charge of inventory and marketing.

It costs consultants between $5,000 and $9,000 to start their association with LuLaRoe. They were promised bonuses for bringing in new consultants and how many items those new sellers would purchase, The Press-Enterprise reported.

The lawsuits claim that the market for the leggings was over-saturated with consultants.

There are more than 80,000 people signed up as sellers for the company, The AP reported.

And those who wanted to get out of the financial burden of running their own home-based business claim they had a difficult time recouping the money they invested.

LuLaRoe recently changed the rules when it came to returning inventory and getting out of the leggings game. 

At one point the company offered a 100-percent return policy and free return shipping for consultants, used as a recruiting tool, claiming that joining the LuLaRoe company was a “no-risk sales approach,” but it was recently changed to up to 90 percent and no free shipping of the thousands of dollars worth of clothing inventory, The Press-Enterprise reported

The company said the changes were necessitated due to the fact that some consultants were returning items in poor condition with inaccurate claims. It also said that the 100 percent return was temporary to offer those who were getting out of selling the clothing to return it instead of selling it for less than the retail price, undercutting other consultants.

Some sellers, however, said that they attempted to send back their unsold stock, but have not been supplied their return authorization number or shipping labels needed to conduct the return, so they’re stuck with items that can not be returned and won’t sell, The Press-Enterprise reported.

LuLaRoe was started in 2012 with sales for 2017, from January to October, totaling more than $2 billion, CBS News reported.

The company had other struggles this year despite the $2 billion in sales. Earlier, consumers complained about the quality of the product when the leggings would develop holes after wearing for a short time. Customers also complained that the sizing was not consistent between styles, saying that a 2XL in one style was a medium in another.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Who is Paul Manafort, the man indicted in Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation?
    Who is Paul Manafort, the man indicted in Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation?
    On Monday, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort surrendered at the FBI field office in Washington, D.C. after being indicted by a grand jury in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The grand jury approved the 12-count, 31-page indictment on Friday, and a federal judge ordered it sealed. It was unsealed Monday morning. Manafort and a business partner, Rick Gates, surrendered at the FBI Washington field office.  What do we know about Paul Manafort: Manafort was born in 1949. He grew up in Connecticut. He earned a law degree from Georgetown University. Manafort worked for former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. He was the chairman of Donald Trump’s campaign but resigned in August 2016 after revelations surfaced about his work on behalf of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. Yanukovych was a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.  According to The Associated Press, Manafort “helped a pro-Russian governing party in Ukraine secretly route at least $2.2 million in payments to two prominent Washington lobbying firms in 2012, and did so in a way that effectively obscured the foreign political party's efforts to influence U.S. policy.” All U.S. lobbyists must declare publicly if they represent any foreign leaders or political parties.  The New York Times reported that Manafort spoke to Russian intelligence officials last year via telephone calls that were monitored by U.S. intelligence agencies. Manafort has denied that he spoke with the Russians.  Manafort has also been linked to handwritten ledgers that list cash payments of $12.7 million in Manafort’s name.  According to Politico, legal complaints filed by representatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in the Cayman Islands in 2014 claimed Deripaska gave Manafort $19 million to invest in a Ukrainian TV company. After the venture failed, Manafort took the money, the complaint claims, and did not pay Deripaska back.  Trump hired Manafort's lobbying firm to help the Trump Organization.  CNN reported that federal investigators wiretapped Manafort both before and after the 2016 election. Federal investigators executed a “no-knock warrant” at Manafort's home in northern Virginia on July 26, 2017. Manafort had met with the Senate intelligence committee the day before. 
  • Two dead in weekend shooting on Jacksonville’s northside 
    Two dead in weekend shooting on Jacksonville’s northside 
    As Jacksonville police investigate a weekend shooting, we've learned a second victim has died.  Police say 30-year-old Darnell Dues and 27-year-old Dorian Brown (pictured) were shot in the area of West 28th Street and Stuart Street on Saturday.   Detectives were looking for multiple suspects who were standing outside an unknown vehicle at the time of the shooting.  Over 40 shell casings from multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.  The reason for the shooting was unknown by detectives.
  • Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates face conspiracy against U.S., other charges
    Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates face conspiracy against U.S., other charges
    President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday to face 12 charges in connection to a months-long probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Manafort and his attorney showed up at the FBI’s Washington field office around 8:15 a.m., The New York Times reported. Gates also turned himself in, The Associated Press reported. In a 31-page, 12-count indictment approved Friday by a grand jury, federal prosecutors accused Manafort and Gates of conspiring against the United States, conspiring to launder money and working as unregistered foreign agents.
  • What are Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged with?
    What are Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged with?
    President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a long-time Manafort business associate have been indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 felony charges including conspiracy against the United States. The indictments were unsealed early Monday. Manafort and Rick Gates, Manafort’s business partner, have both surrendered to the FBI in Washington. In addition to real estate and international financial dealings, Manafort was a political consultant and chaired Trump’s run for president for five months.  Gates, seen as Manafort’s protégé, has worked with Manafort in the private sector for years.  Gates also worked with Manafort on Trump’s campaign, then worked for the Republican National Committee when Manafort was pushed out as campaign chair. Gates helped to set up a super PAC after the election. According to the indictment, among other financial crimes, the two were charged with conspiracy, money laundering, failing to register as foreign agents, and making false statements to the Justice Department and investigators.  Here is the indictment.  
  • LIVE UPDATES: Latest developments in Mueller investigation
    LIVE UPDATES: Latest developments in Mueller investigation
    Just over five months after former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the first concrete legal actions on that investigation began to play out in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning, with a focus on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and of his top associates. Here is the latest on today’s developments: 8:45 am – Both Manafort and one of his former associates, Rick Gates, have reportedly now arrived at the federal courthouse, which is located just a few blocks down the hill from the U.S. Capitol. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017 8:00 am – The day began with television cameras and reporters staking out various places in the Washington, D.C. area, as former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was driven to the federal courthouse in the nation’s capital. PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves his home before surrendering to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/mNxpA4NMmc — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 30, 2017 JUST IN: CBS News captures Paul Manafort leaving his Alexandria, VA apartment, shielding his face from cameras. pic.twitter.com/c22aOmhOmC — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 30, 2017 7:37 am – With news reports indicating that something was going to happen today about the Mueller investigation, President Trump was again tweeting about a possible investigation into Hillary Clinton and Democrats, concerning efforts to gather opposition research on him during the 2016 campaign. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.