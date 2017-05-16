Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
78°
H 89
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
78°
Few Clouds
H 89° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 89° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 88° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Man accused of beating mom during Mother’s Day visit
Close

Man accused of beating mom during Mother’s Day visit

Man accused of beating mom during Mother’s Day visit
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Man accused of beating mom during Mother’s Day visit

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  A New Mexico man is accused of beating his mother bloody during a Mother’s Day visit at her home. 

Mariano Pokagon, 25, of Albuquerque, is charged with aggravated battery in the incident, which occurred Saturday, KOAT 7 in Albuquerque reported. He has been released from jail on bond. 

Police told the news station that officers were called to Pokagon’s mother’s home on a report of domestic violence. When they arrived, they found the mother beaten and bloody and Pokagon had blood on his hands.

>> Read more trending stories

As the officers took Pokagon into custody, his mother started screaming at them. KRQE News 13 reported that she threatened to fight the officers if they arrested her son. 

She was also handcuffed, but was not arrested, the news station reported.  

Police told KOAT 7 that Pokagon told the officers he was visiting his mother for Mother’s Day. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Excessive caffeine led to the death of a South Carolina teenager last month, a state coroner reported on Monday. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts ruled out the possibility of a pre-existing heart condition and said a caffeine overdose caused 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe to collapse at school on April 26, the Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news The teenager drank a large Mountain Dew, a McDonald’s latte and an energy drink two hours before he began experiencing arrhythmia, Watts said. According to the Food and Drug Administration, caffeine in doses up to 400 milligrams (about five cups of coffee) is generally safe. A 12-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew contains 54 milligrams of caffeine.  While McDonald’s doesn’t currently report the amount of caffeine in their coffee, Caffeine Informer estimated a large, 21-24-ounce McDonald’s latte contains 178 milligrams of caffeine. Watts did not specify which energy drinks were consumed, but in general, a 24-ounce energy drink can contain as much as 500 milligrams of caffeine. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association last month found energy drink consumers could be at higher risk of abnormal heart beats and dangerous changes in blood pressure. >> Related: How dangeorus are energy drinks, really? Study finds link to serious heart problems 'The purpose here today is not to slam Mountain Dew, not to slam cafe lattes or energy drinks. But what we want to do is to make people understand that these drinks — this amount of caffeine, how it's ingested, can have dire consequences. And that's what happened in this case,' Watts said in a news conference. Cripe’s father said he hopes his son’s death will save other lives by showing the dangers of excessive caffeine consumption, according to the AP.  
  • Second escapee from Hastings Youth Academy caught
    Second escapee from Hastings Youth Academy caught
    A second teenager who escaped from the Hastings Youth Academy Monday afternoon has been arrested.   A tip led police to arrest Earl Bostic Tuesday morning.  The other suspect, Jose Rodriguez, was arrested Monday night at Main Street and Harris.   Rodriguez is at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, burglary, and trespassing, while Bostic is in custody on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer, and violation of probation. As for how the two teens escaped Monday afternoon, WOKV reached out to the private company managing the site for DJJ, G4S Youth Services, LLC, for more information.   The company tell us at approximately 1:49 pm, the teens were able to evade staff supervision on the recreational yard and climb over the exterior fence. At the time, 10 youth and 2 staff were present.   The company says there were no injuries to staff.   In the wake of this most recent escape, G4S Youth Services, LLC, announced three changes to security measures:   1. Additional security outside of the exterior fence when youth are outside for recreational activities.  2. Staff that are providing supervision during recreational time will be required to conduct and call in 5 minute head counts to master control.  3. The program will ensure there is a supervisory personnel on the recreational yard during these times as well.   The company says their priority is the safety and security of the youth and the staff.
  • Phantom Dust re-release hits Xbox One, Windows
    Phantom Dust re-release hits Xbox One, Windows
    Phantom Dust Remastered has been re-released on Xbox One and Windows 10, according to Microsoft. According to Xbox Head of Marketing Aaron Greenberg the re-release is available to download Tuesday, and the best part is that the download is free. According to Microsoft, the 2017 version of the game now operates at a 16:9 aspect ratio and has 1080p/4K resolution.  The re-release was a surprise since in 2014, a new Phantom Dust was announced then was revealed not to be in 'active' development anymore.  
  • Man accused of beating mom during Mother’s Day visit
    Man accused of beating mom during Mother’s Day visit
    A New Mexico man is accused of beating his mother bloody during a Mother’s Day visit at her home.  Mariano Pokagon, 25, of Albuquerque, is charged with aggravated battery in the incident, which occurred Saturday, KOAT 7 in Albuquerque reported. He has been released from jail on bond.  Police told the news station that officers were called to Pokagon’s mother’s home on a report of domestic violence. When they arrived, they found the mother beaten and bloody and Pokagon had blood on his hands. >> Read more trending stories As the officers took Pokagon into custody, his mother started screaming at them. KRQE News 13 reported that she threatened to fight the officers if they arrested her son.  She was also handcuffed, but was not arrested, the news station reported.   Police told KOAT 7 that Pokagon told the officers he was visiting his mother for Mother’s Day. 
  • 7 things to know now: Did Trump disclose info; caffeine death; Conan sued
    7 things to know now: Did Trump disclose info; caffeine death; Conan sued
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Disclosing information: The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials as they visited the Oval Office last week. According to the report, the information the president shared could put at risk a source of intelligence on the Islamic State. White House officials, including the national security adviser, said the president did not disclose to the Russians intelligence sources or the methods by which information was gathered. 2. Hearing arguments: On Monday, judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over whether President Trump had the legal authority to freeze immigration by refugees and citizens of some predominantly Muslim nations. The three-judge panel will rule in the state of Hawaii’s lawsuit over the ban that bars new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. 3. Cyberattack origin: The cyberattack that hit 150 countries over the weekend has been traced to North Korea, sources say. According to cyber security experts, this is not the first time North Korea has been behind “ransomware” attacks. 4. Caffeine death: Authorities in South Carolina say a 16-year-old boy died last month after consuming too much caffeine. Davis Allen Cripe died after he collapsed in a high school classroom. The Richland County coroner said Cripe died from a 'caffeine-induced cardiac event' after drinking various caffeinated beverages, including an energy drink. 5. Stealing laughs: Comedian Conan O’Brien is being sued for copyright infringement after being accused of stealing jokes from a writer who posted material online. Robert Kaseberg is suing O’Brien after he said he heard several jokes he had posted online told almost verbatim by O’Brien later on the same day or on the following day. Kaseberg has written for various publications and had more than 1,000 of his jokes told by Jay Leno, an Associated Press story reported. And one more The fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez will be featured on the “Dr. Phil” show on Tuesday. In the second of a two-part interview, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is expected to talk about rumors that Hernandez was gay. Hernandez committed suicide last month as he was serving a life sentence for murdering the boyfriend of Jenkins-Hernandez’s sister.In case you missed it 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.