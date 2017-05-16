Man accused of making drug-laced SweeTarts

A two-month drug investigation culminated last week in the arrest of an Indiana man suspected of selling candy that was laced with drugs, ranging from Xanax to heroin.

Greenfield police warned people about the drug-laced sweets in a post Monday on the department’s Facebook page after seizing more than 100 laced “sweet tarts.”

WARNING: Greenfield Detectives recovered over a hundred of these so called "sweet tarts" last week. This is a new drug,... Posted by Greenfield Police Department on Monday, May 15, 2017

The candies were taken from 30-year-old Jeramie Smith during a raid Friday at his apartment in Greenfield, The Indianapolis Star reported. Authorities also seized methamphetamine, baggies, scales, syringes and concentrated THC, according to the newspaper.

Police estimated that the candies and the drugs found at Smith’s apartment had a street value of about $20,000.

Officers found Smith making a batch of laced SweeTart-like candies when authorities found him, WXIN reported. He was arrested on a variety of drug-related charges.

Authorities told the news station they were particularly wary of Smith’s operation because of how harmless the candies looked.

"These drugs pose a threat to unsuspecting children (who) believe them to be candy,” police said in a statement released to The Star.