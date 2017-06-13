Man accused of putting dirt in woman’s gas tank, trapping her in car

A Florida man is accused of battering his ex-girlfriend after trapping her in a car and putting dirt in the gas tank.

Michael Avery Hooks, 25, of Gainesville allegedly tried to follow her Sunday as she drove away from home in her neighbor’s car, according to the Gainesville Sun. When she returned, she spotted him knocking on her door.

Hooks allegedly approached the vehicle and put dirt in the gas tank. The woman yelled at Hooks, who was blocking the door so she couldn’t exit, according to the newspaper.

The victim told Hooks to leave, and he allegedly responded by slapping her in the face.

She was eventually able to escape to her home after convincing Hooks to search the ground for a cigarette that he had knocked from her hand.

Hooks later returned, threatening to kick down her door. The victim then called 911.

Hooks was arrested and charged with battery and false imprisonment.

