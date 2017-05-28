Man causes delay of TV newscast in New Mexico

President Donald Trump marked his first Memorial Day in office with a somber service at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. >> Read more trending news The president first participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before addressing a crowd of family members of the fallen gathered there to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. In his speech, the president recognized the Gold Star families at the service. 'To every Gold Star family: God is with you, and your loved ones are with him.' Trump said. 'I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free.' Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who was also at the service, visited Section 60, where the military members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11 are buried chatting and shaking hands with the families of the fallen. The president took to Twitter this morning, posting several tweets about Memorial Day. “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving,” he wrote early Monday before heading over to Arlington for the somber remembrance ceremony. “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave,” he tweeted even earlier Monday morning. >> Related: Trump approval rating hits new low in poll Also Monday, Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, helped kick off a bike race in Washington for Project Hero, a veterans and first responders group, according to CNN.