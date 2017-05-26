Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
69°
H 88
L 66

!
Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT:

CRASH on the I-295 W Beltway SB on the Buckman blocking left lane.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
clear-day Created with Sketch.
69°
Clear
H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 94° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Man charged with biting flight attendant, jumping out of plane, police say 
Close

Man charged with biting flight attendant, jumping out of plane, police say 

Man charged with biting flight attendant, jumping out of plane, police say 
Tun Lon Sein was arrested and charged after biting a flight attendant and jumping off a plane Thursday. (Photo: Mcklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Man charged with biting flight attendant, jumping out of plane, police say 

By: WSOCTV.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  A man was charged Thursday with jumping out of an American Airlines plane and onto the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Tun Lon Sein tried to bite a flight attendant's hand to get to the plane’s service door on Flight 5242, according to a federal complaint.

The flight was headed from Charlotte to New Bern.

>> Read more trending news

Sein got out of his seat and went to the main aircraft door and tried to open it, according to the criminal complaint. The flight attendant and two other passengers got out of their seats and attempted to get Sein to return to his seat.

Sein is accused of biting the flight attendant's hand before opening the galley service door and jumping onto the tarmac.

An airport ramp worker and a Charlotte airport operations staff member went to the tarmac and stopped Sein from running onto the taxiway, court documents said.

Sein was escorted back to the Charlotte terminal where he was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Court documents said that Sein spoke little to no English, but circumstances leading up to the event showed that he understood the directions of the flight attendant. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 1-month-old boy dies after parents didn't check on him for at least 6 hours, police say
    1-month-old boy dies after parents didn't check on him for at least 6 hours, police say
    The parents of a 1-month-old Cocoa, Florida, boy were arrested Thursday after investigators claimed their child died because they allegedly failed to check on him for at least six hours. Superiah Campbell, 19, and Cameron Dowden, 21, were each charged with a count of manslaughter of a child for the May 10th death of their son. >> Read more trending news Cocoa police officers were called to the couple’s apartment unit at about 12:15 p.m. on May 10. The 911 caller told officials the child had stopped breathing and was cold to the touch, investigators said. Emergency personnel tried to resuscitate the child when they arrived at the apartment, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigating the child’s death, police said they found that evidence showed the parents had not checked on the child for at least six hours, leading to the discovery of the boy in an unresponsive state. “By failing to check on the child for over six hours, the defendants consciously did an act, or followed a course of conduct that they must have known, or reasonably should have known, was likely to cause death or great bodily harm,” Cocoa Police Department Detective Debra Titkanich wrote in an affidavit. “Both parents showed a reckless disregard for human life.” Investigators had not determined an official cause of death but said it appeared the child suffocated. 
  • Greg Gianforte wins special election in Montana
    Greg Gianforte wins special election in Montana
    Republican Greg Gianforte won the special election for Montana's open U.S. House seat Thursday night and apologized to the reporter who accused the Republican of “body-slamming” him, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  With 84 percent of precincts reporting, Gianforte had earned 50.8 percent of the vote to lead Democrat Rob Quist, who polled 43.8 percent, CNN reported, citing Edison Research. In his acceptance speech, Gianforte apologized by name to Ben Jacobs, the Guardian reporter who made the accusation after an altercation on Wednesday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office later charged Gianforte with misdemeanor assault, CNN reported. 'When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it,' Gianforte told his supporters at his election night rally in Bozeman. 'That's the Montana way.' Saying he was 'not proud' of his behavior, he added, 'I should not have responded the way I did. For that I'm sorry. I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that I'm sorry, Mr. Ben Jacobs.' Members of the supportive crowd shouted, 'You're forgiven.' Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, was considered the favorite heading into Thursday’s election to fill the seat once held by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, but his scuffle with Jacobs raised questions about the outcome. Democrats had hoped Quist, a Montana folk singer and first-time candidate, could have capitalized on a wave of activism following President Donald Trump's election.
  • Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
    Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
    It’s nearly summer and the urge to get out and spend can be strong. Before you head out on a shopping spree, FatWallet.com, he website that directs consumers to daily deals and saving opportunities, has a few suggestions for you. If you are looking for that perfect pair of shorts, this is a great time to shop. On the other hand, if you want a new laptop, you may want to wait a bit.  FatWallet.com offers these shopping tips for the Memorial Day weekend:   Summer Clothing: BUY – The kick-off of summer clothing retail season, some 34% of Memorial Day shoppers buy clothes and another 21 percent buy shoes as dozens of site-wide discounts from top retailers, including 20-50 percent off shorts, tanks, sandals and swimwear, swarm the best deals of the weekend. Be sure to utilize cash back from Ebates to add significant savings to your summer thread purchases! Mattresses: BUY - 36 million mattresses are shipped each year. Traditionally, there is no better time to buy a mattress, or mattress sets, than during Memorial Day sales when all specialty sleep, furniture and department store retailers offer their biggest savings and brand selection of the year. Appliances: BUY and WAIT – More than 62 million major appliances shipped in the U.S. in 2016. Home improvement stores like Home Depot, Sears and Lowe’s will feature Memorial Day deals with up to 50 percent off refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, etc. that rival their Black Friday prices. Laptops: WAIT – Like TVs, there are always one-off sales for laptops, especially older models. While a healthy 12 percent will look for deals on electronics during Memorial Day sales, the best time to buy a new laptop is during Back to School sales in July, or on Black Friday when selection and prices on MacBooks, touchscreen laptops and 2-in-1 hybrid tablet/laptops can drop as much as 50 percent. Patio Furniture / Grills: BUY and WAIT – A growing industry with $8 billion in sales, spring discounting on patio furniture and grills hit its peak during Memorial Day weekend. Prices go back up in June until summer clearance in the fall when these items are cheapest, but are also ready for storage. Lawn & Garden Supplies: BUY – As annual retail sales eclipse $6 billion, May brings sweeping spring sales on lawn and gardening supplies that ramp up to Memorial Day. Holiday deals offer some of the best seasonal discounts on mulch, soil, plant food, fertilizers, pesticides and grass seed. Power Tools: WAIT – A recent survey reports Father’s Day is the best time to buy tools, and 1 in 10 buy them as gifts for dads. Although some tool deals in May offer good savings, especially for outdoor power equipment, waiting until June offers a better over-all selection of savings options that can rival Black Friday tool deals. Summer Travel: BUY – While only 11 percent name Memorial Day as the best time for summer travel, the holiday signals urgency for securing summer vacation bookings. With 81 percent regularly go on vacations and 25 percent multiple times a year (survey), online travel sites like Expedia, Priceline, Orbitz and hotels.com compete to feature their best offers on airfare and hotel deals, cruise deals and car rental coupons for Memorial Day shoppers.
  • Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and others deals  and sales
    Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and others deals  and sales
    Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States, is Monday. The practice of taking a day to honor the war dead began after the Civil War. More than 100 years later, “Decoration Day” became an official federal holiday known as Memorial Day in 1971. The day also marks the unofficial start of summer, and retailers are offering those first summer sales.  Memorial Day ads Here are links to some in-store and online retail ads. (Click on the store name to see the ads and their expiration dates). Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Home Depot J.C. Penney Kmart Kohl’s Lowes Macy's Michael's Rooms to Go Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Good deals Here are a few deals available to shoppers during the Memorial Day weekend: Amazon - Up to 70 percent off select items Best Buy - Up to 50 percent off phone cases and screen protectors  Bed Bath and Beyond – 20 percent off one item in-store Columbia – 25 percent off select items Dick’s - Up to 50 percent off select outdoor equipment Gymboree - Entire store is $12.99 and under Home Depot - Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers JCPenney -- Take 40 percent off appliances Kmart – Up to 50 percent off select patio furniture, plus other deals Kohls - 12' x 30 Steel Pro Pool - $149.99  Lowe's - 30 percent off appliances Macy's – 20 percent off Memorial Day sale, plus free shipping at $49 Old Navy - Up to 50 percent off tees, shorts and active wear Pier 1 Imports - Desk chairs on sale - $44.98 Rack Room -- Buy one, get one free for sandals Sam’s Club - Night Therapy 12' Classic Green Tea memory foam full mattress and bi-fold box springs. - $299 w/free shipping Sears -- Up to 40 percent off appliances  Target - Stok Drum Charcoal Grill - $99 Walmart - Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set - $199.98 
  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.