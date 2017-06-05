A disgruntled employee fired from a Florida business in April returned to his former workplace Monday and fatally shot five people before turning the gun on himself, Orange County sheriff’s deputies said >> Read more trending news The shooting is not believed to be a case of terrorism, Sheriff Jerry Demings said. Deputies responded around 8 a.m. to the shooting at the Fiamma Inc. building on Forsyth Road in Orlando. The company manufactures accessories for RVs. The situation was contained by 9:15 a.m., deputies said. Investigators said a 45-year-old disgruntled employee armed with a handgun and a knife fatally shot three men and one woman at the business. >> See the latest on WFTV.com Demings said the man shot a fifth person, a man, who later died at Orlando Regional Medical Center. 'Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims this morning,' Demings said. Authorities did not immediately identify the suspected shooter or the victims. >> Related: These are the worst mass shootings in U.S. history Demings and investigators with the FBI and ATF were on the scene. Shelley Adams told WFTV that her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the building where the shooting took place as it was ongoing. McIntyre works at the Fiamma Inc. building on Forsyth Road. 'She just kept saying, 'I'm OK; I'm OK,'” Adams said. 'She just kept saying, 'My boss is dead; my boss is dead.'' Adams said McIntyre was in a bathroom and saw someone on the floor when she got out. 'We're just going to embrace her and not leave her alone and just be there as a family,' Adams said. 'It's unbelievable that it could happen in a small business.' Florida Gov. Rick Scott called the shooting 'tragic' in a statement Monday morning and said he was being briefed by law enforcement officials. 'Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before,' he said. 'I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence.' The shooting remains under investigation. No other details were given.