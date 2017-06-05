OPELOUSAS, La. - A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting his wife, who he said he mistook for an intruder, police said.
Daniel Johnson, 26, of Opelousas, called 911 around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and told dispatchers that he’d shot who he thought was someone breaking into his home, according to KLFY in Lafayette. After the shooting, he said he realized he’d shot his wife, police said.
Responding officers found Lashanna Ward, 24, dead of multiple gunshot wounds, the news station reported.
Johnson was booked into the parish jail on the murder charge. Investigators have not said if they found evidence that contradicted Johnson’s explanation of the killing.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself