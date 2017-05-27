Listen Live
clear-night
62°
H 94
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
clear-night
62°
Clear
H 94° L 71°
  • clear-night
    62°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 94° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 94° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 94° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Man crashes truck into Nevada brothel
Close

Man crashes truck into Nevada brothel

Man crashes truck into Nevada brothel
Photo Credit: Dennis Hof/Associated Press
A semi-truck crashed through the front gates and the front door of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, the famed Nevada brothel featured in the "CatHouse" reality television show near Carson, Nevada.

Man crashes truck into Nevada brothel

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Dennis Hof/Associated Press

A man backed a tractor-trailer through the gate of Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch early Thursday, crashing it into the front door of the brothel featured in the “CatHouse” reality television show, CBS News reported. 

>> Read more trending news

Brian Brandt, 40, of Reno, was arrested and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, property destruction and possession of stolen property, the Lyon County Sheriff's office said. He remains in jail, authorities said.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof said none of the five employees, 30 female prostitutes and 10 customers inside at the time were hurt when the crash happened just after 4 a.m.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Hof told CBS News. He estimated that the truck caused $400,000 in damages.

Hof said the suspect was wearing full body armor and a mask. He said he did not know Brandt and none of the people working at the brothel did. 

The truck had been stolen from a northern Nevada terminal of Michigan-based Central Transport hours before it crashed into the brothel, Mickey Blashfield, a company spokesman, told CBS News.

Blashfield said Brandt was a trucker for the company but was fired in recent months because of what he characterized as inappropriate behavior, CBS News reported.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Coast Guard urges boater safety for Memorial Day weekend
    Coast Guard urges boater safety for Memorial Day weekend
    The unofficial start to summer is here.  Memorial Day can certainly be somber, especially for military folks. But if your holiday plans include a bit of water fun, make sure your boat is safe and ready to go.  Coast Guard officials like Lt. Chris Booth are urging you to keep your life-jackets on and have some kind of locating beacon on board if your holiday plans include getting on the water.   'Those types of things go a long way in helping us process search and rescue cases,' Booth added.   Booth is also warning you to be careful about drinking if you're out on the water and to not be afraid to ask the USCG for a safety check of your boat before going out on the water.   If your holiday plans involve a long-distance road trip, expect a lot of people to join you. AAA is projecting 39 million Americans to do a long-distance trip this Memorial Day weekend. That's their largest since 2005.
  • Body found on Highway 301 following hit-and-run in Bradford County
    Body found on Highway 301 following hit-and-run in Bradford County
    The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found on US Highway 301. Deputies got a call at 4:30AM Friday about a body on the southbound inside lane of the Highway, near NW 246th Street.  The Florida Highway Patrol says the victim, identified as 23-year-old Latedra Ellis, was walking on the road when she was hit by a vehicle, that then drove off. There is no information available on the suspect vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office at 904-966-6161.
  • Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    ﻿UPDATE May 26, 8:00 p.m. The Washington Post reported Friday that in December Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak told his superiors that Kushner discussed setting a up a secret communications channel with the Kremlin. Kushner, according to the report, asked Kislyak about using Russia’s diplomatic facilities to prevent monitoring of the discussions. Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, also attended the meeting, which was not under U.S. surveillance, according to officials. The White House disclosed the meeting in March, but people familiar with the matter told The Post the meeting is of investigative interest. The White House has not returned requests for comment, nor has the Russian Embassy or a lawyer for Flynn. ﻿ORIGINAL STORY: Is Jared Kushner, the senior White House official, a person of interest in the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign? Thursday, The Post reported that Jared Kushner is under investigation “because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians,” citing unnamed people familiar with the investigation. >> Read more trending news  Investigators are looking specifically at meetings held by Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law as well as an adviser, as part of their investigation into Russia’s pull in the 2016 election, The Post reported. Kushner has said that he will cooperate with the federal investigators, The Associated Press reported. In a statement released by attorney Jamie Gorelick, “Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.” >> RELATED: Who are the key players in the Russia/Trump saga? The FBI and the Congressional oversight committee, in addition to other Congressional panels, are looking into what role, if any, Russia had in the 2016 presidential election. The Post and the AP said that the investigation does not mean that Kushner himself is a suspect of a crime. Last week, The Washington Post has reported that Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are current Trump administration officials who have acknowledged contact with Russian officials, according to the report. The source was not named, but was described as someone close to Trump in the story that was originally released minutes after Trump and his advisors departed for his first overseas trip as president.
  • Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Police say a metro Atlanta couple locked the woman’s 86-year-old mother in her room and used furniture to block the door. Katie Son and her husband are both charged with cruelty to an elderly person. Officers say 86-year-old Bong Le managed to escape out a front window. She was found a couple of blocks away, wrapped in a blanket and sitting under a tree. Investigators say she smelled like urine and feces. >> Read more trending news Her daughter and son-in-law, who are now out on bond, said they were just trying to protect her from herself. Son said “no” when asked if she locked her mother up. Gwinnett County Police Department said officers found tables, chairs and other items stacked high against the door of the downstairs bedroom in the home. “It looked quite unusual,” Cpl. Michele Pihera said. But Son said it was all to keep her mother safe and that when she and her husband went to work each day at a nail salon, her mother couldn’t be trusted alone in the house. “They told our officers that the reason they had stacked up the furniture was to prevent the mother from going into the kitchen to access the stove or access any kitchen utensils,” Pihera said. Deputies still have questions. “It’s very possible they were trying to prevent her from getting into the food or any kind of items to eat,” Pihera said, adding that the state of the room was disturbing. “They found human feces and what looked like human urine that looked like it had been smeared into the carpet or never even cleaned up,” she said. She said that, combined with the furniture, led to the arrests. “You combine the lack of access to food and water and the living conditions and that’s what led our detectives to take out warrants for their arrests,” Pihera said. Neighbors didn’t want to talk about what happened, but said they recognized Le as the woman who didn’t really have a memory and would get lost easily. She’s now in a hospital. Her daughter and son-in-law have been ordered not to go near her.
  • JSO searching for man missing under “unusual circumstances”
    JSO searching for man missing under “unusual circumstances”
    UPDATE: JSO announced on May 26th that Peterson had returned to his home in Texas and is no longer considered missing. === Jacksonville police are asking for your help tracking down a man who hasn’t been seen for almost a month.  JSO says there are “some unusual circumstances” around the disappearance of 47-year-old James Daniel Peterson Jr., which is why they’re asking the community to help locate him. They are not yet providing more details about the exact circumstances.  Peterson was last seen Thursday, April 20th. He was driving his black, four door 2014 Dodge Ram Truck 1500 with a Texas tag DNJ5179. The photo array at the top of this story was provided by JSO and shows Peterson’s truck in the rear facing view, but a stock photo in the front facing view.  Peterson is described as a white male, 5’8”, 275 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.  If you have any information on Peterson’s whereabouts since April 20th, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.