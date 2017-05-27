Man crashes truck into Nevada brothel

A man backed a tractor-trailer through the gate of Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch early Thursday, crashing it into the front door of the brothel featured in the “CatHouse” reality television show, CBS News reported.

Brian Brandt, 40, of Reno, was arrested and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, property destruction and possession of stolen property, the Lyon County Sheriff's office said. He remains in jail, authorities said.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof said none of the five employees, 30 female prostitutes and 10 customers inside at the time were hurt when the crash happened just after 4 a.m.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Hof told CBS News. He estimated that the truck caused $400,000 in damages.

Hof said the suspect was wearing full body armor and a mask. He said he did not know Brandt and none of the people working at the brothel did.

The truck had been stolen from a northern Nevada terminal of Michigan-based Central Transport hours before it crashed into the brothel, Mickey Blashfield, a company spokesman, told CBS News.

Blashfield said Brandt was a trucker for the company but was fired in recent months because of what he characterized as inappropriate behavior, CBS News reported.