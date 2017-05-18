Listen Live
National
Man dead after falling at Chicago's Wrigley Field
Close

Man dead after falling at Chicago's Wrigley Field

Man dead after falling at Chicago's Wrigley Field
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
A man died Wednesday after falling while leaving Wrigley Field Tuesday night. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Man dead after falling at Chicago's Wrigley Field

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

CHICAGO -  A man has died after he fell over a railing at Wrighly Field in Chicago on Tuesday.

WGN reported that, according to police, Richard Garrity, 42, fell over the railing around 11 p.m., hitting his head.

>> Read more trending news

Garrity was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died Wednesday afternoon.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Garritty, a life-long Chicago Cubs fan, attended the game against the Cincinnati Reds as part of a company outing. Garrity worked as a marketing manager for Heineken.

The fall happened as he was leaving the ballpark.

The Cubs issued this statement Wednesday:

“Following yesterday’s game, a male fan was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark. Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today though we have no further information. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.”

An autopsy for Garrity is scheduled for Thursday.

    A man has died after he fell over a railing at Wrighly Field in Chicago on Tuesday. WGN reported that, according to police, Richard Garrity, 42, fell over the railing around 11 p.m., hitting his head. >> Read more trending news Garrity was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died Wednesday afternoon. According to The Chicago Tribune, Garritty, a life-long Chicago Cubs fan, attended the game against the Cincinnati Reds as part of a company outing. Garrity worked as a marketing manager for Heineken. The fall happened as he was leaving the ballpark. The Cubs issued this statement Wednesday: "Following yesterday's game, a male fan was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark. Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today though we have no further information. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time." An autopsy for Garrity is scheduled for Thursday.
