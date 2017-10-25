Man fined $149 for singing too loudly in his car

Apparently not everyone was a fan.

A Montreal driver’s private concert will cost him $149. Taoufik Moalla said he was going to buy a bottle of water when the muse hit him to sing along with the song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” on Sept. 27. But police didn’t like the impromptu solo and were telling him to pull over, CTVNews reported.

“I stopped and four police came, two on each side, and checked the inside of the car. Then they asked me if I screamed. I said, ‘No, I was just singing.’”

Moalla said he wasn’t singing loudly enough to bother anyone, The Montreal Gazette reported.

After checking his license and registration, they presented him not with a Grammy, but a ticket for screaming in public.

Montreal has a law on the books that says “to cause disorder by screaming” violates “peace and tranquility.”

It can come with a fine of $50 to $1,000 for a first offense, CTVNews reported. The penalty doubles for a second.

Moalla is fighting the ticket and is waiting for a court date, saying that he was in a private car, not in public, The Gazette reported.

Moalla said his wife isn’t surprised that he got nabbed while belting out a tune and said that she’d fine him even more.

“She told me, if it was for singing, I’d have given you a ticket for $300,” Moalla told CTVNews.