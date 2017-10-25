Man flips truck, crashes while trying to light cigarette

WOODLAND, Maine - A Maine man was injured Monday night after he flipped his car when he was trying to light a cigarette while driving, investigators said.
Maine State Police said they responded to reports of a crash on Route 161 in Woodland around 8 p.m.
The investigation showed Ryan Lowell, 29, of Limestone, had been headed south on Route 161 when he lost control of his truck.
State police said he was trying to light a cigarette when he dropped his lighter and became distracted while trying to locate it.
Just before 8 p.m., on Oct. 24, 2017, Maine State Police responded to a crash on Route 161 in Woodland. Cpl. Chuck Michaud investigated the crash and learned that Ryan Lowell, 29, of Limestone had been traveling south on Route 161 when he lost control of a 2007 Ford F-150 pick up truck. The truck drove off an embankment, flipped end over end, crashed through several trees, and then came to rest on it’s roof in a field. Lowell had been trying to light a cigarette when he dropped his lighter and became distracted attempting to locate it. Lowell swerved into the northbound lane, overcorrected, and then drove off the steep embankment. Lowell was driven by private vehicle to Cary Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Cpl. Michaud noted that the truck came to rest on its roof. The photos of it on its wheels were after it was flipped over by a wrecker. Just anothe example of how seatbelts save lives. #TroopF #MaineStatePolice #SeatbeltsSaveLives
He swerved into the northbound lane, overcorrected, and then drove off a steep embankment. The truck then flipped over, crashed through several trees and came to a rest on its roof in a field.
Lowell was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself