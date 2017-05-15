Man holding mother’s severed head stabs store employee, deputies say

ESTACADA, Ore. - A man covered in blood and carrying his mother’s severed head walked into a grocery store and stabbed an employee, deputies said.
The Oregon man, later identified as Joshua Lee Web, reportedly went into Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway around 2 p.m. Sunday holding the head and a knife, according to the Oregonian and KPTV.
Deputies said he stabbed an employee, who had to be flown to the hospital in critical condition, KPTV reported.
About 30 minutes later, a 911 call reported that a woman was dead inside a home, which was 10 miles from the store, according to KGW. She was later identified as Webb’s mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb, the Oregonian reported. Investigators believe Joshua Webb decapitated his mother, the Oregonian reported.
Employees tackled the man and held him until police arrived, according to the New York Daily News.
The investigation is ongoing, but authorities said there is no threat to the community at this time, KPTV reported.
