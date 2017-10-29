A Massachusetts man was bitten by a coyote a week ago after mistaking the animal for a neighbor’s dog, according to news reports.

Ashburnham police officials said the victim was bitten several times and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to WFXT.

The man had approached the coyote on Oct. 22 around 6:30 p.m., thinking it was his neighbor’s dog.

While the attack is under investigation, police have warned people not to approach wild animals.

Coyotes live in wooded areas around many urban and suburban areas across the U.S., and can inadvertently run into people in their search for food.

An #Ashburnham man attacked by what police believe is a coyote. He thought it was a husky that approached him in his driveway Sunday. pic.twitter.com/LB1Tb4jscT — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 23, 2017

