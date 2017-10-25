Man sentenced to prison for raping mother, says he blacked out 

A Cincinnati man who raped his 63-year-old mother early this year was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison.

The 43-year-old man, who initially signed an agreement admitting to the crime, changed his guilty plea as the judge read the terms of the agreement, according to USA Today.

"Not guilty. I take my plea back. I want to go to trial with this," he said, according to the publication. "It's all bogus and lies."

The man and his attorney had a brief conference, and then he stood before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Kubicki again. The attorney, Edward Keller, told the court his client was “having a hard time wrapping his mind around” the possibility of a long prison sentence, according to USA Today.

The defendant subsequently pleaded guilty to charges of rape, felonious assault and kidnapping before being sentenced. Charges of attempted rape and abduction were dropped in exchange for the defendant’s plea, the publication said.

"This is a bad situation. I feel bad about the whole incident. But I don't even know what happened. I blacked out, somebody slipped me something in my drink. I don't even know what was going on. I just don't know," he told the court, according to USA Today.

The man is not being named to protect his mother’s identity. The victim suffered bruises, cuts and bite marks to her inner thighs and back, according to the newspaper. In addition, he “dragged her around their home, punching her in the face and body."

After the attack, the victim ran to a neighbor for help, and her son caught up with her and threw her back into their yard, according to reports.

