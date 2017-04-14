You now your fandom is intense when you say no to a trip to the emergency room until after a playoff game is over.

A man who was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver Wednesday night refused to get medical treatment until the Penguins game was over, according to police.

Officers said they found the man bleeding at an auto body shop on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Carrick.

Police said the victim was involved in a fight with another man.

No arrests have been made.

The man did go to the hospital after the game was over.

The Pens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 3-1. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks to get a shot off on Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 12, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won the game 3-1 to take a 1-0 series lead. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)