A Florida man is using his viral video to help a friend who needs a new heart.

Kenneth Keegan, of Pasco County, captured this interesting video of a person pulling their boat on Sunday, WFTS reported.

The video has more than 178,000 views, which inspired Keegan to update the caption, according to WFTS.

Warning some language in the video may be offense to some viewers.



He wrote: “When fishing is LIFE! And your friend needs a new Heart!!”

The caption also includes the GoFundMe page for a friend, who is a father of six and needs a heart transplant, according to the GoFundMe page.

Keegan is hoping this will help spread his friend’s story and get him the money needed for the surgery, WFTS reported.

