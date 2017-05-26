Manchester crowd sings ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’

Listen Live
National
Close

Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
The carpet of floral tributes to the victims and injured of the Manchester Arena bombing covers the ground in St Ann's Square on Thursday.

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The moment when a crowd of Manchester residents joined a woman to sing a rendition of the Oasis song “Don’t Look Back in Anger” has gone viral.

The impromptu performance came at the end of a nationwide minute’s silence to honor the 22 people who were killed in Monday’s bombing at Manchester Arena, the Guardian reported. About 400 people had gathered at St Ann’s Square to mark the moment.

After the silence, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, clutching a bouquet, then tentatively began to sing the opening verse to the Manchester band’s 1996 hit and the crowd soon joined in, the Guardian reported.

The video was shared thousands of times on social media and broadcast across the world, including by Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Memorial Day 2017: Quotes about patriotism, freedom
    Memorial Day 2017: Quotes about patriotism, freedom
    Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives in defense of the country.  Here are a few quotes about patriotism and freedom. 'A hero is someone who has given his of her life to something bigger than oneself.' -- Joesph Campbell  'A man's country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.' -- George William Curtis  'All you have to do is hold your first soldier who is dying in your arms, and have that terribly futile feeling that I can't do anything about it... Then you understand the horror of war.' -- Norman Schwarzkopf  'Anyone who has ever looked into the glazed eyes of a soldier dying on the battlefield will think hard before starting a war.' -- Otto von Bismarck  'I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism. ' -- Bob Riley  'Only the dead have seen the end of war.' -- Plato  'Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.' -- Mark Twain  'The highest patriotism is not a blind acceptance of official policy, but a love of one's country deep enough to call her to a higher plain.' -- George McGovern  'The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth.' -- Stonewall Jackson  'The patriot's blood is the seed of Freedom's Tree.' -- Thomas Campbell  'These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor - and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.' -- Michael N. Castle  'They hover as a cloud of witnesses above this nation.' -- Henry Ward Beecher
  • UK police arrest 9th man in Manchester bombing probe
    UK police arrest 9th man in Manchester bombing probe
    Police in Great Britain investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 people on Monday, The Associated Press reported Friday. >> Read more trending news The name of the man arrested Friday and those of the eight previous detainees have not been released. No one has yet been charged in the bombing, the AP reported. Britain’s security level has been upgraded to “critical,” which means officials believe another attack may be imminent. Authorities are seeking possible links between the bomber, Salman Abedi, and militants in Manchester and elsewhere, the AP reported.  
  • Alabama executes man for 1982 murder
    Alabama executes man for 1982 murder
    Tommy Arthur, who escaped seven previous execution dates, was put to death by lethal injection for his conviction in a 1982 murder-for-hire, AL.com reported. >> Read more trending news Alabama correctional officials said the 75-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. Friday. The execution began about 11:50 p.m., 10 minutes before the death warrant was to expire, Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said.  Arthur was convicted in the fatal shooting of Troy Wicker as Wicker slept in his Muscle Shoals home, according to court documents. Wicker’s wife initially blamed an intruder, but later testified she promised Arthur $10,000 to kill her husband, The Associated Press reported. Arthur was nicknamed the “Houdini” of death row because he had eluded execution seven times. He was executed at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. The inmate gave a thumbs up gesture with his left hand to his daughter, Sherrie. who was in the witness room, AL.com reported. In a statement before the execution, Arthur read out the names of his children. 'I'm sorry I failed you as a father. I love you more than anything on earth,' he said, his voice cracking. The execution was to have begun at 6 p.m. but was delayed by appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. If the execution had not begun by midnight, the state would have had to seek another execution date, AL.com reported. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he hoped Wicker’s family can begin to recover. 'Thirty-four years after he was first sentenced to death for the murder of a Colbert County man, Thomas Arthur's protracted attempt to escape justice is finally at an end,” Marshall said. “Most importantly, tonight, the family of Troy Wicker can begin the long-delayed process of recovery from a painful loss.' 
  • Greg Gianforte wins special election in Montana
    Greg Gianforte wins special election in Montana
    Republican Greg Gianforte won the special election for Montana's open U.S. House seat Thursday night and apologized to the reporter who accused the Republican of “body-slamming” him, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news With 84 percent of precincts reporting, Gianforte had earned 50.8 percent of the vote to lead Democrat Rob Quist, who polled 43.8 percent, CNN reported, citing Edison Research. In his acceptance speech, Gianforte apologized by name to Ben Jacobs, the Guardian reporter who made the accusation after an altercation on Wednesday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office later charged Gianforte with misdemeanor assault, CNN reported. 'When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it,' Gianforte told his supporters at his election night rally in Bozeman. 'That's the Montana way.' Saying he was 'not proud' of his behavior, he added, 'I should not have responded the way I did. For that I'm sorry. I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that I'm sorry, Mr. Ben Jacobs.' Members of the supportive crowd shouted, 'You're forgiven.' Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, was considered the favorite heading into Thursday’s election to fill the seat once held by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, but his scuffle with Jacobs raised questions about the outcome. Democrats had hoped Quist, a Montana folk singer and first-time candidate, could have capitalized on a wave of activism following President Donald Trump's election.
  • Jacksonville parks rank 90th on The Trust for Public Land Park Score 2017
    Jacksonville parks rank 90th on The Trust for Public Land Park Score 2017
    A new report ranks Jacksonville as having one of the worst quality park systems. The city of Jacksonville claims it has the one of the largest and unique park systems in the nation with more than 400 park and recreational sites, but according to The Trust for Public Land report, the city actually has one of the lowest quality parks in large cities. 'I didn't think we'd be that bad,' Jacksonville resident Betty Dunn said. A new report ranks Jacksonville's park systems as one of the worsts. How they came to this conclusion tonight at 10 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/tobYTSxTFw-- Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 26, 2017 Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to auction dozens of cars, trailers The city's park score came in at No. 90 out of 100. The score is based on factors such as median park size, population and parkland as percent of adjusted city area. 'I don't think we have a serious problem, but if we are truly that far down in the top 100, we need to step up,' Jacksonville resident Hugh Dunn said. The ranking is based off of data such as the money spent on the parks per resident and the percent of residents within a 10-minute walk of a park. 'And we do need to work on that, that's something that we can do,' city councilman Jim Love said. Love said he doesn't think the amount of money was looked at correctly. 'I believe the money spent per person is probably low because in the budget it looks low, but we spend more money from each city councilperson, so that changes the number,' Love said. An Action News Jax investigation earlier this month revealed that 10 public athletic fields are locked and closed off to neighborhood kids to prevent vandalism. But some people said that is where they need parks the most. 'Well it does seem like there aren't a lot of parks close by, even this one I had to drive to,' Sheila Litwhiler said. Photos: Huge turnout to place flags at veterans' graves Dunn said he thinks the city can increase its ranking. 'They need to go out and look at the other parks in the other cities,' Dunn said. And overall, Love doesn't think the city should have been ranked that low. 'I knew it couldn't be exactly right because we have a lot of parks and lot of area compared to any other city,' Love said. According to the report, most people in Jacksonville live more than a 10-minute walk from the park. To see The Trust For Public Land's ParkScore 2017, click here.
The Latest News Videos

