National
Manchester explosion: Ariana Grande's mother reportedly helps fans to safety 
Close

Manchester explosion: Ariana Grande's mother reportedly helps fans to safety 

At least 20 Dead After Explosion Near Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester

Manchester explosion: Ariana Grande's mother reportedly helps fans to safety 

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As fans and others around the world continue to try to make sense of the aftermath of the explosion outside Manchester Arena Monday night after an Ariana Grande concert, hero stories are beginning to emerge.

>> Read more trending news

According to TMZ, Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan, is among them.

John Sciulli/AMA2013
Reports say singer Ariana Grande's mother, Joan, pictured in 2013, helped fans to safety following the explosion near Manchester Arena.
Close

Manchester explosion: Ariana Grande's mother reportedly helped fans to safety 

Photo Credit: John Sciulli/AMA2013
Reports say singer Ariana Grande's mother, Joan, pictured in 2013, helped fans to safety following the explosion near Manchester Arena.

The site reported that, according to multiple witnesses, Joan Grande was about to go backstage to see Ariana when the incident occurred. She told the group of 10 or so kids seated around her to come backstage.

>> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Us Weekly, which  reported it confirmed the news through a source, said that the mother and members of Ariana Grande’s security team took the fans backstage and waited with them until they were cleared to exit the arena.

The attacker has been identified by officials as Salman Abedi, 22. The explosion injured more than 50 and killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl.

Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now

Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
