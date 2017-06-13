Massive fire engulfs London high-rise

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The fire in the 24-story Grenfell Tower broke out in northwest London early Wednesday morning.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene.

According to SkyNews, the fire stretches to a number of floors and there are people being treated at the scene.

More than 200 people live in the building according to the Guardian.

According to BBC, eyewitnesses say they can see people with flashlights trapped on top of the burning building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.