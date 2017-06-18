Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
H 87
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
Partly Cloudy
H 87° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 86° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
Close

Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal

Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
Photo Credit: Armando Franca/AP
Cars drive past a burnt car on the road between Castanheira de Pera and Figueiro dos Vinhos, central Portugal, on Sunday, June 18 2017. Raging forest fires in central Portugal killed more than 60 people, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road, in what the prime minister on Sunday called "the biggest tragedy of human life that we have known in years". 

Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Armando Franca/AP

A massive forest fire in central Portugal has killed more than 60 people, many trapped in their cars while trying to escape the flames, and injured dozens more, officials said. 

>> Read more trending news

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the huge fire that Portuguese officials believe may have been sparked by lightning. 

Prime Minister Antonio Costa called it "the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” the BBC reported.

Costa warned that the death toll could rise as the search for the missing continued Sunday.

Thirty bodies were found inside cars and almost 20 more were found next to vehicles, Portuguese officials said. Most died from smoke inhalation and burns.

Authorities have declared three days of mourning starting on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
    Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
    A massive forest fire in central Portugal has killed more than 60 people, many trapped in their cars while trying to escape the flames, and injured dozens more, officials said.  >> Read more trending news Hundreds of firefighters are battling the huge fire that Portuguese officials believe may have been sparked by lightning.  Prime Minister Antonio Costa called it 'the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” the BBC reported. Costa warned that the death toll could rise as the search for the missing continued Sunday. Thirty bodies were found inside cars and almost 20 more were found next to vehicles, Portuguese officials said. Most died from smoke inhalation and burns. Authorities have declared three days of mourning starting on Sunday. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Still slow going in Congress on Trump legislative agenda
    Still slow going in Congress on Trump legislative agenda
    With two legislative work weeks left this month, Republicans in the Congress have yet to find the magic formula to unleash action on President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda, as most of the big ticket items are still stalled behind a GOP push on health care legislation, which remains the subject of closed door Republican negotiations in the U.S. Senate. Here’s where we stand on Capitol Hill: 1. Health care. Health care. Health care. This could be a pivotal week for Republicans in the Senate, as they try to make headway on a health care overhaul deal. If there is going to be a vote on a GOP health care bill before lawmakers leave for a July Fourth break, that would have to happen next week – which means this week would have to produce some kind of legislative breakthrough for Republicans. I can find you ten reasons why this process looks like it could turn into a burning trash dumpster at any minute. But I can also find you a lot of people who think the GOP will pull a legislative rabbit out of the hat and push something over the goal line. Whether that happens in June or July is not clear. We should have a better idea of what’s next in coming days. Democrats are trying to keep the focus on the secret talks – the GOP is having none of that. Fake news https://t.co/fnEMkzCz0h — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 16, 2017 2. 2018 budget gets more behind schedule every day. Republicans in Congress know they have no chance to finish the dozen spending bills to fund the federal government by October 1, the start of the new fiscal year. The only question is how they deal with it. As of now, no funding bills for next year have been approved. Usually, that work begins in earnest in the month of June, but a delayed Trump budget slowed that process down. There are some in the GOP who are already making the case that the GOP should scrap the regular dozen appropriations bills, and just roll every bill into a big Omnibus spending measure and pass it BEFORE lawmakers go home for their August break. I’m not sure that’s going to happen, but it’s pretty interesting that it is even being discussed by the GOP. Republican Study Committee supports the House taking up an omnibus spending bill with an 'amendment process' before August recess. pic.twitter.com/2AAv3wIePs — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) June 9, 2017 3. Don’t hold your breath on tax bill or infrastructure. While President Trump and Congressional leaders keep talking up their work on tax cuts, tax reform, and new money for roads and bridges – that doesn’t mean anything is going to get voted on anytime soon. As of now, the Trump White House doesn’t plan to unveil a tax bill until after Labor Day, and the same goes for an infrastructure bill. One reason is that none of that can get done until the Rubik’s cube of health care gets solved by Republicans in the Congress. So, those two big bullet points of the Trump agenda probably won’t be debated or voted on this summer, no matter how much the President or anyone else talks about it. WH's Short also said to expect tax reform bill after Labor Day, and that getting cuts more important than keeping it revenue neutral — Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 6, 2017 4. Trump will chalk up one achievement this week on the VA. On Tuesday, President Trump will sign into law a bipartisan bill to help reform the operations of the Department of Veterans Affairs. It’s the latest effort by the Congress to make it easier for officials to fire under performing employees at the VA, as previous laws have fallen short. VA Secretary David Shulkin has moved ahead with a series of internal reforms in recent months, but even he admits there are a lot of things to get done at that department. The good news is that there are a lot of members in both parties who want to help. #VA Secretary Shulkin testifies that even with appeals reform, it will take until 2026 to resolve the backlog of 470,000 VA appeals — Sean Kendall Law (@vetsrightslaw) June 14, 2017 5. Trump nominations – delays by both parties. President Trump has made a regular part of his attacks against Democrats in Congress by calling Senate Democrats “obstructionists,” arguing they are slowing work on all of his nominations. In some ways, Democrats are slow walking a lot of nominations – but that’s only once they get to the Senate floor. Before then, the GOP controls the process, and one thing the Senate can’t control is how quickly the White House sends nominations to Capitol Hill. For example, it’s been ten days since President Trump made his choice for FBI Director – but the nomination papers still haven’t been sent to the Senate. You can’t hold hearings on an FBI nominee if the FBI nomination isn’t official. 17 nominations sent to the Senate today, but none are Chris Wray, who was announced as the FBI director nominee last Wednesday — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 15, 2017
  • Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist
    Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Ponte Vedra Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol says 44-year-old Neil Phelps, of Neptune Beach, was traveling north on SR-A1A/South Ponte Vedra Blvd, when an SUV that was traveling southbound made a left turn in to his path.  St. Johns County Fire Rescue says Phelps was flown to UF Health, but the crash report from FHP confirms he has died of his injuries.  The crash report shows there was a 5-year-old and one-year-old in the vehicle that made the left turn. The crash report does not list any charges at this time.
  • Jacksonville police: Man apparently shot while driving down Philips Highway
    Jacksonville police: Man apparently shot while driving down Philips Highway
    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was shot while driving Friday night.The man, who is 25 to 30 years old, was shot in his abdomen while his car was traveling south on Philips Highway, police said. Police were called to Philips Highway and Baymeadows Road, where they found all the windows of the white car had been shattered.An employee who works near Baymeadows and Philips tells Action News Jax the shooting happened elsewhere. Police found shell casings near Philips and J. Turner Butler Boulevard and investigators are working to figure out if those are related to this shooting.The victim, who was taken to Memorial Hospital, is cooperating with the investigation. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. #JSO is working a person shot at Baymeadows Rd. and Philips Hwy. #Jacksonville #JAX— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 17, 2017 JUST IN: @JSOPIO responding to a reported shooting at Philips and Baymeadows: https://t.co/OsZGaR2nxr pic.twitter.com/yg7nf2CKy9— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 17, 2017 Someone has been shot at the intersection of Philips Hwy & Baymeadows @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aA0k3fLPcO— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 The car windows are shattered & there is clothing on the street near the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/i2l2miTTo6— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 Three crime scene unit vans just arrived on scene @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/eTf0eWtwev— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 Officers looking in the vehicle that was left in the middle of the road @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YMJqEeJZ4V— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 10 officers swarming the car now & using flashlights to look into the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QZO5CGtdJa— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 Just spoke w/nearby employee. He says shooting happened somewhere else @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/c9p3HiKJPN— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 Officer tells me a man was shot in his abdomen & shell casings were found near JTB. Seeing if they are connected @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/lxa9rvEBVD— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.