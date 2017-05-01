Listen Live
National
Mattel debuts bendable Gabby Douglas Barbie 
Close

Mattel debuts bendable Gabby Douglas Barbie 

Mattel debuts bendable Gabby Douglas Barbie 
Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Mattel debuts bendable Gabby Douglas Barbie 

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Mattel debuted a new Barbie Monday in the image of Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas.

>> Read more trending news 

The doll, which is being sold for $24.95, wears a red, white and blue leotard and a Nike track suit. It also comes with a stand. 

According to USA Today, Douglas has been working with the company for over a year to perfect the doll’s wardrobe and to fine-tune facial features and hair texture to match that of the Team USA athlete.

“It looks exactly like me,” said Douglas. “It was a really fun process.”

The Barbie is also made to move. The Gabby Douglas Barbie can be bent at its shoulders, elbows, hands, hips, knees and ankles. 

The Gabby Douglas Barbie is part of the “Shero” series, which honors female heroes who inspire girls “by breaking boundaries and expanding possibilities for women everywhere,” Mattel said.

In 2012, Douglas became the first black woman to win individual gold in gymnastics at the London Olympics. Douglas, 21, won her second team gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I’m really enjoying things I didn’t get to do because I was training. Right now I’m just enjoying life and the amazing opportunities,” she said, according to USA Today. “I still want to continue to inspire young girls and to tell them to strive for your goals.” 

