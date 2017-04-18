Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
H 84°
L 66°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
Broken Clouds
H 84° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
McDonald’s staff recognized, stalled ‘Facebook killer’ so cops could catch him, manager says
Close

McDonald’s staff recognized, stalled ‘Facebook killer’ so cops could catch him, manager says

Facebook Video Murder Suspect Steve Stephens Found Dead

McDonald’s staff recognized, stalled ‘Facebook killer’ so cops could catch him, manager says

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

ERIE, Penn. -  Moments before shooting and killing himself during a police chase, accused “Facebook killer” Steve Stephens got hungry.

Stephens, 37, of Cleveland, Ohio, went through a McDonald’s drive-thru in Erie, Pennsylvania, where a 20-piece order of McNuggets and some fries proved to be his undoing, Cleveland 19 News reported

Henry Sayers, a manager at the McDonald’s where Stephens ordered his last meal, told the news station that Stephens appeared to be just another customer -- until an alert employee recognized him from TV news bulletins about the nationwide manhunt for the accused killer. Sayers said he and his employees were not 100 percent sure the man was Stephens, but that they knew the wanted man might be in the area because police had traced a “ping” from his cellphone to the Erie area. 

Employees tried to stall Stephens, saying they were waiting on his fries to cook, while the drive-thru worker who recognized him called 911, Cleveland 19 News reported

Stephens, who may have sensed that he had been recognized, told them he was in a hurry.

“I am pretty sure he figured out that we were on to him,” Thomas DuCharme Jr., owner of the McDonald’s, told GoErie.com. “He didn’t want to wait for his fries.”

Sayers told Cleveland 19 News that Stephens drove off without the fries, taking a right onto the street in front of the restaurant. State police troopers pulled in behind him, lights flashing, and the chase began. 

It ended about two miles later, when troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the Ford Focus that Stephens was driving, according to the Pennsylvania State Police

“As the vehicle was spinning out of control from the PIT maneuver, Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head,” troopers said in a news release. 

Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene. According to GoErie.com, the grounds of a nearby former elementary school were blocked off after the shooting and crash. 

Officials were not immediately clear on what brought Stephens to Erie. 

Facebook via AP
Cleveland, Ohio, police are warning of GoFundMe scams taking advantage of those wanting to donate to the family of Robert Godwin Sr., who was fatally shot by murder suspect Steve Stephens. (Facebook via AP)
Close

Robert Godwin Sr.

Photo Credit: Facebook via AP
Cleveland, Ohio, police are warning of GoFundMe scams taking advantage of those wanting to donate to the family of Robert Godwin Sr., who was fatally shot by murder suspect Steve Stephens. (Facebook via AP)

Stephens was on the run following the on-camera Easter Sunday slaying of an elderly stranger, footage of which Stephens posted on Facebook. In the video, which was removed from the social media network a few hours after the killing, the man behind the camera could be heard saying that he had found someone to kill. 

“Found me somebody I’m about to kill,” said the man, who police identified as Stephens. “I’m going to kill this guy right here. He’s an old dude, too.”

He approached Robert Godwin Sr., 74, as he walked on a sidewalk and asked him for a favor. He asked Godwin to say the name Joy Lane, repeating it when Godwin did not seem to understand him the first time. 

“She’s the reason why this is about to happen to you,” Stephens told Godwin, asking how old he was. 

“Aw man, look, I don’t know nobody by that name,” Godwin told Stephens as Stephens lifted the gun, which could be seen in the video frame. As the older man tried to shield himself with a plastic bag he was carrying, Stephens shot him once in the head.

Godwin fell to the sidewalk, where Stephens left him bleeding. After the shooting, Stephens spoke aloud in a message to Lane, telling her that the (expletive) was dead because of her. 

Lane issued a statement to CBS News following the shooting: 

“We had been in a relationship for several years,” Lane wrote. “I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart and prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy. He is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

>> Read more trending stories

In another video Stephens posted online, he said that Lane, along with job stress and his mother, were the reasons he wanted to “try to kill as many people as he (could).”

Stephens worked for Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency. In the second video, he sat in his car outside Lane’s workplace and talked about the issues that he said caused him to lose everything. 

“People will come to me with their problems. I’m a case manager at Beech Brook. I deal with people’s problems every day, but when it comes to my (expletive), nobody gives a (expletive). It’s like I’m always the bad guy.”

He said he tried the day before to tell his mother he was suicidal and wanted to kill people, but that she “didn’t care.”

He also claimed in the video that he had killed before, but law enforcement officials have not been able to corroborate those claims. 

Related

Who is Steve Stephens, suspect in Cleveland Facebook killing?

Who was Robert Godwin Sr., Cleveland man killed in Facebook video?

Alleged Facebook killer worked with young people for years at Ohio health agency 

Police warn of GoFundMe scams after Cleveland Facebook killing
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Man accused of killing mother, storing body in freezer
    Man accused of killing mother, storing body in freezer
    A Hawaii man is accused of killing his mother, dismembering her body and storing the body parts in a freezer, according to court documents. Yu Wei Gong, 26, was arrested April 11 after he called 911 and told the 911 dispatcher, 'I killed my mom,' according to Hawaii News Now. When officers arrived to the Waikiki apartment where Gong and his mother lived, and asked where his mother was, Gong replied, 'In the fridge,' according to court documents. >> Read more trending news  Officers found a large freezer in the apartment filled with several bags that appeared to contain human body parts, according to the police report. An autopsy revealed that Liu Yun Gong was killed by blunt force injuries to the head. Fingerprints were used to confirm her identity. According to court documents, Gong told police that he killed his mother in September during an argument. Gong wanted to drop out of school to work, and his mother wanted him to stay in school, according to police. Gong has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody with bail set at $2 million, according to The Associated Press.
  • Man accused of stealing from gun store returns, admits mistake
    Man accused of stealing from gun store returns, admits mistake
    A Gainesville, Georgia, man captured on surveillance video stealing from a Hall County gun store last week returned to the same store Tuesday. WSBTV's Chris Jose was at Foxhole Guns and Archery gathering surveillance video when he and the owner recognized the man on the store's live surveillance feed. >> Read more trending news Foxhole owner Jonathan Lipscomb confronted the man while he was looking at a gun with an employee. 'You were in here last week,' Lipscomb told the man. 'I have you on video.' WSBTV did not name the man because Lipscomb decided not to press charges. Surveillance video shows the man stealing AR-15 triggers from a store shelf. The triggers have a value of $500, Lipscomb said. Jose also confronted the man. He asked him if he came back Tuesday to steal more items. 'I made a mistake,' he told Jose. 'I came back in to kill some time.' Lipscomb said he would not press charges if the man came back with the stolen triggers. The man returned Tuesday afternoon to give back one of the triggers and pay for one he kept. 'That's all I wanted from the beginning,' Lipscomb said. 'I think there's some embarrassment there. I got my merchandise back and cash for the other one. I'm going to move on.
  • Girl’s quick thinking saves her, 7-year-old sister from carjacker
    Girl’s quick thinking saves her, 7-year-old sister from carjacker
    “Just fight them.”  That is the advice of a Virginia 12-year-old who was hailed a hero after her quick thinking over the weekend saved her and her 7-year-old sister from being carjacked.  Maddie Weiler, of Williamsburg, was on her way to Busch Gardens with her mother, Brandie Weiler, and younger sister, Mollie, when they witnessed a traffic accident a few cars ahead of them, according to WTKR in Norfolk. Brandie Weiler pulled over and got out of their van to call 911 and offer assistance to the crash victims. That’s when police said that Paul Scott Salsman, 21, of James City County, approached the van, where Maddie and Mollie waited for their mother. Salsman, who James City County police said was responsible for the crash that halted traffic, stuck his hand in through the van window, unlocked the door and got in, WTKR reported.  The Williamsburg Yorktown Daily reported that Salsman was high on crack cocaine and LSD at the time, according to police.  Telling the girls he had somewhere to be, he tried to start the van, police said.  >> Read more trending stories Maddie was ready for him. She immediately began screaming for help and punching Salsman so hard that she broke the growth plate in one of her wrists, her parents said. “I just went for it,” Maddie told WTKR. “Nothing passed my mind except, ‘He is a psycho and he needs to get out of the car.’” As Salsman struggled to start the van, Maddie said she remembered a feature of the vehicle that prevents it from being started.  “I put the car in drive, because that is a safety feature on the van, and held it there,” Maddie said.  The preteen’s actions allowed her sister time to escape the van safely. Mollie, who told WTKR that she thought Salsman was going to kidnap her and her sister, praised Maddie’s actions.  “It was amazing, because she has never done that,” Mollie said.  The girls’ parents were also proud of their daughter, who is part of a family of police officers and firefighters. Steve Weiler, a former fire captain and EMT in Virginia Beach, praised Maddie in a Facebook post, in which he wrote that she “had the foresight to throw the vehicle into drive so the fool couldn't start it, and then proceeded to do as she was always instructed if someone tried to kidnap her and hit him with everything she had, while yelling and screaming for attention and telling her little sister to get out of the car.” “The guy left the car with assistance from ‘Mama Bear’ and the girls are safe,” Weiler wrote. “Maddie now has a broken wrist from the beat down she threw at him and his trying to jam the shifter into park ‘to start the car’ with her arm there, but wounds will heal and our girls are safe.” Others praised the girl on social media, as well.  Weiler told WTKR that he was surprised to learn that Maddie remembered to shift the car into drive to keep the engine turned off.  “This could have been an Amber Alert, had it not been for her thinking,” Weiler said.  Police said that Salsman tried to steal an additional two vehicles after Maddie thwarted his attempt to take the family’s van, according to the Daily. He was combative with officers at the scene and had a Taser deployed on him twice as he was being taken into custody, according to police.  He is charged with three counts of felony carjacking, felony hit and run and driving under the influence of drugs, the news station reported. 
  • Aaron Hernandez had troubled history at facility before suicide
    Aaron Hernandez had troubled history at facility before suicide
    Convicted killer and former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez had a troubled history at the facility where he was found hanged early Wednesday morning. >> Read more trending news Officials said Hernandez was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley around 3:05 a.m. Hernandez was placed under suicide watch in April 2015, just days after he was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, according to a Fox News report. The former football star was briefly separated from other inmates at MCI Cedar Junction in Walpole, less than two miles away from Gillette Stadium. The report didn’t specify why Hernandez was placed under suicide watch, although it is not uncommon for prisoners who have just been sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Hernandez also had a troubled history in the facility where he ultimately took his own life. In May, 2015, Hernandez agreed to be the lookout for another inmate who went into another prisoner’s cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. Those two inmates got into a fight which was believed to be gang-related, the report said. At the time, all three men were disciplined over the incident, including Hernandez, who was put in a special management section. Hernandez previously got into a brawl with a fellow detainee in the Bristol County jail.
  • Aaron Hernandez found hanged in cell
    Aaron Hernandez found hanged in cell
    Convicted killer and former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell early Wednesday morning, according to officials. Officials said Hernandez was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley around 3:05 a.m. >> Read more trending news  Officers immediately began to render life-saving techniques and Hernandez was taken to UMass Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit when he was found hanging from a bed sheet that he had attached to his cell window, according to officials. Also, officials said, Hernandez tried to block his cell door from the inside by jamming it with several items preventing it from being opened. Massachusetts State Police are investigating. Hernandez was serving a life-sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013. He was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double killing in the South End that prosecutors said Hernandez committed after one of the men allegedly spilled a drink on him. Click here for the latest. Watch the livestream from Fox25Boston.com below or click here.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.