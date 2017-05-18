Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental

Update 4:45 p.m.: The Palm Beach County, Florida, Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Roger Ailes an accident, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

The release said the 77-year-old died this morning of complications from a subdural hematoma after he fell and hit his head in his Palm Beach home. It also said hemophilia contributed to his death, and that there was no evidence of foul play.

The full medical examiner’s report won’t be available for three to four weeks, and no more information was available.

﻿Original story: More details are emerging about the death of former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, whose death was confirmed in a statement from family members this morning. The Palm Beach, Florida, resident was 77.

Palm Beach police officials said this morning that Ailes didn’t die in Palm Beach, though Palm Beach Fire-Rescue crews were summoned to his home last week, according to a dispatch report.

The report said a 77-year-old man — presumably Ailes — was reported to have fallen and hit his head at 1:49 p.m. May 10 in a bathroom at 6 Ocean Lane, the house that Ailes purchased in September for $36 million. The report said the caller told a dispatcher there was “serious bleeding” and that the man was not completely alert.

It was unclear from the report who dialed 911 or whether the man was taken to the hospital.

A spokesman for several nearby hospitals was unable to say if Ailes died at one of the facilities.

Ailes’ body is expected to arrive at the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office later today, though a representative for the office said no more information about the case would be available until Friday.