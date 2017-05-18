Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 86
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Scattered Clouds
H 86° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental
Close

Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental

Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental
Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: Roger Ailes, President of Fox News Channel attends the Hollywood Reporter celebration of "The 35 Most Powerful People in Media" at the Four Season Grill Room on April 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental

By: Eleanor Roy, Palm Beach Daily News
Updated:
Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Update 4:45 p.m.: The Palm Beach County, Florida, Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Roger Ailes an accident, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

The release said the 77-year-old died this morning of complications from a subdural hematoma after he fell and hit his head in his Palm Beach home. It also said hemophilia contributed to his death, and that there was no evidence of foul play.

The full medical examiner’s report won’t be available for three to four weeks, and no more information was available.

﻿Original story: More details are emerging about the death of former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, whose death was confirmed in a statement from family members this morning. The Palm Beach, Florida, resident was 77.

>> Read more trending news

Palm Beach police officials said this morning that Ailes didn’t die in Palm Beach, though Palm Beach Fire-Rescue crews were summoned to his home last week, according to a dispatch report.

The report said a 77-year-old man — presumably Ailes — was reported to have fallen and hit his head at 1:49 p.m. May 10 in a bathroom at 6 Ocean Lane, the house that Ailes purchased in September for $36 million. The report said the caller told a dispatcher there was “serious bleeding” and that the man was not completely alert.

>> Related: Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77 

It was unclear from the report who dialed 911 or whether the man was taken to the hospital.

A spokesman for several nearby hospitals was unable to say if Ailes died at one of the facilities.

>> Read the latest on the Palm Beach Post

Ailes’ body is expected to arrive at the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office later today, though a representative for the office said no more information about the case would be available until Friday.

Close

Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental

Related

Photos: Notable deaths 2017
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Update: Mississippi boy found dead after being taken during car theft
    Update: Mississippi boy found dead after being taken during car theft
    Update (4:45 p.m. ET): Two teenagers, Dwan Diondro Wakefiled and DeAllen Washington have been named as persons of interest  in the boy’s death. They are both  in custody. The child was shot to death, police say. 'This is the worst day of my career -- of my 17-year career,' said Jackson police Cmdr. Tyree Jones. 'Anytime you have that kind of hurt or harm to a child, a defenseless, harmless child, it's bad.' Update (11:50 a.m. ET): Kingston Frazier was found dead in Madison County, Mississippi, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.  The Clarion-Ledger is reporting that the boy and the stolen car were found in Gluckstadt, Mississippi. The original story: Mississippi authorities are searching for a child taken when a car he was left in was stolen from a grocery store parking lot early Thursday. According to the Clarion-Ledger, an Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Kingston Frazier who was left in a running car around 1 a.m. when his mother, Ebony Archie, went into a Kroger’s grocery store in Jackson.  A two-door Honda pulled up to the car and the passenger got out then got into Archie’s car with the child inside, surveillance video showed. Both cars then drove off. The Amber Alert said the boy was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts and black and gold shoes. The license plate on the stolen Toyota Camry is HYX 783. It has damage to the rear quarter panel .  “When a child is taken, we pull all resources available to us. This is the type call that hits home with every officer involved,' Major Pete Luke told the Ledger. If you have any information about the abduction, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378. For the complete story, see the Clarion-Ledger.
  • Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental
    Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental
    Update 4:45 p.m.: The Palm Beach County, Florida, Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Roger Ailes an accident, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon. The release said the 77-year-old died this morning of complications from a subdural hematoma after he fell and hit his head in his Palm Beach home. It also said hemophilia contributed to his death, and that there was no evidence of foul play. The full medical examiner’s report won’t be available for three to four weeks, and no more information was available. ﻿Original story: More details are emerging about the death of former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, whose death was confirmed in a statement from family members this morning. The Palm Beach, Florida, resident was 77. >> Read more trending news Palm Beach police officials said this morning that Ailes didn’t die in Palm Beach, though Palm Beach Fire-Rescue crews were summoned to his home last week, according to a dispatch report. The report said a 77-year-old man — presumably Ailes — was reported to have fallen and hit his head at 1:49 p.m. May 10 in a bathroom at 6 Ocean Lane, the house that Ailes purchased in September for $36 million. The report said the caller told a dispatcher there was “serious bleeding” and that the man was not completely alert. >> Related: Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77  It was unclear from the report who dialed 911 or whether the man was taken to the hospital. A spokesman for several nearby hospitals was unable to say if Ailes died at one of the facilities. >> Read the latest on the Palm Beach Post Ailes’ body is expected to arrive at the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office later today, though a representative for the office said no more information about the case would be available until Friday.
  • Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    At least one person died Thursday after being injured by a driver who plowed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square, the New York Fire Department confirmed. >> Read more trending news The incident, which was reported around 12 p.m., did not appear to be related to terrorism, authorities said.
  • SJSO adding security at DJJ facility following three escapes in three months
    SJSO adding security at DJJ facility following three escapes in three months
    After three escapes in as many months, the Hastings Youth Academy is now getting support from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.  The Department of Juvenile Justice facility is run by G4S Youth Services, LLC. The site is home to both the Hastings Comprehensive Mental Health Treatment Program and the Hastings Substance Abuse Program for youth offenders. It is a non-secure residential site.  WOKV told you earlier this week that two teens were able to climb a fence at the facility and escape. They had been on the rec yard, among ten youths and two staff members. In April, four teens escaped after battering a staff member and taking his keys. In March, there was a previously undisclosed escape of two youths and attempted escape of two others as well, which did not involve the assistance of law enforcement.  “The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice takes seriously its public safety responsibility to the St. Johns County community,” says a statement to WOKV from DJJ Secretary Christina Daly.  SJSO says, effective Wednesday, they’re providing perimeter security at Hastings Youth Academy. DJJ confirms they’re reviewing the management of the facility, and there is a need to enhance the security in the interim.  “While we agree the effort involving deputies at the facility is currently necessary, albeit temporary, this effort must be initiated immediately,” says a statement from St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar.  In addition to deputies to staff the perimeter, SJSO is offering their Corrections and Law Enforcement divisions to advise on policy and procedure. DJJ Secretary Christina Daly says they will be speaking with G4S Youth Services about how to offset the cost to taxpayers that will come with this SJSO activity, including potentially contracting local law enforcement or contracted security.  A statement from G4S Youth Services Chief Operating Officer Lisa Tackus says they will “support the financial impact of providing additional security, during the time it takes to implement additional safety measures”.  Tackus further says  they will be reaching out to SJSO to invite them to join the Advisory Board for the facility. Shoar says deputies will remain on the property until both SJSO and DJJ believe the needed changes have been made.  “Our citizens in the surrounding areas deserve, to once again feel safe in their homes and neighborhood,” Shoar says.  Daly says they’re currently investigating all of the escape incidents and how staff adhered to policy.  “Should a failure be identified, staff will be held accountable for their actions,” Daly says.  Each of the last three of DJJ’s Bureau of Monitoring and Quality Improvement Program Report for the Hastings Youth Academy show satisfactory rankings on almost all areas of investigation. The most recent review was performed in October 2016.
  • Body washes up at Vilano Beach days after missing swimmer report
    Body washes up at Vilano Beach days after missing swimmer report
    It's not official yet, but the St. Johns Sheriff's Office is preparing for the worst in the case of a missing swimmer. The county's Medical Examiner has taken possession of a body which washed up this morning on Vilano Beach. Commander Chuck Mulligan tells us beach runners going through the area around 7:45 this morning found the body and called for help. 'The body was found several miles north of the inlet where Skyler Taylor disappeared on Sunday,' Mulligan added. Search crews had been looking for Taylor ever since, but those efforts were suspended just before the body was found. It's not clear at this point if the body is of Taylor, though Mulligan does say the condition is consistent with being in the water for a few days and the Sheriff's Office has no other missing person reports in the area. Due to the body's condition, Mulligan tells us the Medical Examiner will need some time to determine the identity.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.