Melania, Barron will move to the White House this summer

Despite reports over the past few months speculating otherwise, the first lady will join President Donald Trump in the White House after their son, Barron, completes his school year.

“That has always been the plan, so yes it’s true,” Stephanie Grisham, communications director for the first lady, said in an email Monday when asked to confirm reports from several news outlets that Melania and Barron will move to Washington, D.C., this summer.

The first lady’s plans have been no secret, with officials saying in November that she and Barron would continue to live at Trump Tower in New York until Barron completed his current school year.

But since the president took office in January, several news outlets have speculated on whether she would remain in New York throughout the presidency. One widely shared US Weekly article cited “a family insider” as saying Melania Trump was considering staying in Trump Tower. “Separate lives,” the magazine’s mid-February cover read.

“Melania goes back and forth and once Barron finishes school -- it’s hard to take a child out of school with a few months left -- she and Barron will be moving over to the White House,” the president countered in a news conference soon after US Weekly’s story was published.

Melania Trump already is putting her own touch on the presidential residence.

The first lady “has been directly involved” in preparing the White House ahead of her arrival this summer, a White House aide told United Press International.

Eleven-year-old Barron, the president’s youngest child, will be the first son to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr.

No move-in date has been set, Grisham said.