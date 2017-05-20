Listen Live
National
Melania Trump arrives in Middle East, shuns headscarf  
Close

Melania Trump arrives in Middle East, shuns headscarf  

Melania Trump arrives in Middle East, shuns headscarf  
Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday..

Melania Trump arrives in Middle East, shuns headscarf  

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -   Melania Trump's decision not to wear a headscarf in the Middle East is drawing attention and a mixed reaction on social media.

>> Read more trending news

The first lady wore a black pantsuit with a golden belt Saturday but did not cover her head,  which is the custom for female foreign dignitaries visiting Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump had criticized former first lady Michelle Obama for not wearing a headscarf during a January 2015 visit to the nation with then-President Barack Obama.

Trump said in a 2015 tweet that, while many people applauded Michelle Obama's decision, the people of Saudi Arabia "were insulted."

Women in Saudi Arabia, including visitors and foreign dignitaries, are expected to be fully covered in public, including their head and hair, according to the country's religious and legal codes, ABC News reported. Senior adviser Ivanka Trump, traveling as part of the presidential entourage, was also seen not wearing an abaya.

According to Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir the first lady will not have to tone down her usual fashion choices.

"We welcome any style in clothing," Al-Jubeir told media on Thursday.

 

The Latest News Headlines

  • President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for his first stop abroad since taking office, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  Trump's stop in the Saudi capital is the first in an eight-day, five-country swing through the Middle East and Europe. Air Force One landed at the King Khalid airport in Riyadh on Saturday morning, and Trump was greeted on the tarmac by King Salman and other high-level Saudi offcials. In Riyadh, a five-story image of Trump's face was projected on the exterior of the hotel he is staying at. Large billboards of Trump and King Salman lined the highway from the airport, CNN reported. Trump will deliver a major speech Sunday to the leaders of more than two dozen Muslim nations, where he will urge countries to drive out extremists, CNN reported.  Later Saturday, Trump received the nation’s highest civilian honor from Salman. The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around Trump’s neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh. The host of the event declared that Trump was being honored for “his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world.” The honor also has been bestowed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.  
  • Rouhani wins re-election as Iran’s president
    Rouhani wins re-election as Iran’s president
    According to state television, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has won re-election, CNN reported Saturday. Rouhani defeated conservative challenger Ebrahim Raisi. >> Read more trending news  'The National Media (IRINN) congratulate the victory of Mr. Hassan Rouhani in the presidential election,' Iranian state media channel IRINN announced in an on-screen news ticker. Rouhani won 57 percent of the vote, or 23,549, 616 votes, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said. Rouhani, a moderate, was a key architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States, the European Union and other partners and his first term was marked by an emergent international engagement. More than 40 million Iranian voters flocked to polling stations Friday, and by Saturday morning more than 25 million votes had been counted, according to the head of Iran's Interior Ministry State Elections Committee. No sitting President has failed to win a second term since 1981 and Rouhani's engagement with the outside world resonated with voters who have disliked the country's isolation., CNN reported.
  • Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
    Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
    A jury awarded a Florida woman just over $100,000 in damages after hot coffee spilled on her lap in the drive-thru of a Starbucks in Jacksonville, Florida. >> Read more trending news When Joanne Mogavero went through the drive-thru of a Starbucks in July 2014, the lid of her coffee cup came off as the employee handed it to her and hot coffee spilled onto her lap, causing serious burn injuries. >>Read the full lawsuit  The lawsuit, which was originally filed by Morgan and Morgan in 2015, was seeking at least $15,000 in damages to cover Mogavero's medical expenses. The jury determined that Starbucks was 80 percent negligent and Mogavero was 20 percent negligent. >> Read the jury’s verdict They found that Mogavero's damages for 'pain and suffering, physical impairment, disfigurement, inconvenience and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life' was $55,000 in the past and $30,000 in the future. This led the jury to determine that Mogavero should be awarded a total of $100,492.14.
  • Only minor injuries after Westside crash involving school bus and truck 
    Only minor injuries after Westside crash involving school bus and truck 
    No students were on board, but minor injuries are reported after a crash, involving a truck and a school bus.    The Florida Highway Patrol tells us the crash happened Friday afternoon on the West Beltway, heading northbound, before New Kings Road.   FHP originally told WOKV the school bus was slowing for traffic, when the truck slammed into it.   But the crash report released Friday evening, revealed a tow truck transporting a pickup truck tried to come to a sudden stop behind the bus and an SUV, when the pickup became detached from the rear of the tow truck, causing it to become wedged in the bus. Duval County Public Schools tells us two adults were on board the bus, a driver and an attendant. The attendant had to be transported to the hospital, but her injuries are only described as minor. FHP says the crash remains under investigation, but charges are pending.
  • Electrical odor causes American Airlines flight to make emergency landing
    Electrical odor causes American Airlines flight to make emergency landing
    American Airlines flight 1889 from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Hartford, Connecticut, made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday due to a strong electrical odor on board, according to Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials. >> Read more trending news The plane landed safely, but medical assistance was requested for nine people, WRAL reported. Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital, while six others were examined by medical responders and declined to go to the hospital. 
The Latest News Videos

