Melania Trump arrives in Middle East, shuns headscarf  

Melania Trump's decision not to wear a headscarf in the Middle East is drawing attention and a mixed reaction on social media.

The first lady wore a black pantsuit with a golden belt Saturday but did not cover her head, which is the custom for female foreign dignitaries visiting Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump had criticized former first lady Michelle Obama for not wearing a headscarf during a January 2015 visit to the nation with then-President Barack Obama.

Trump said in a 2015 tweet that, while many people applauded Michelle Obama's decision, the people of Saudi Arabia "were insulted."

Women in Saudi Arabia, including visitors and foreign dignitaries, are expected to be fully covered in public, including their head and hair, according to the country’s religious and legal codes, ABC News reported. Senior adviser Ivanka Trump, traveling as part of the presidential entourage, was also seen not wearing an abaya.

According to Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir the first lady will not have to tone down her usual fashion choices.

"We welcome any style in clothing," Al-Jubeir told media on Thursday.