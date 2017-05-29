Memorial Day: Rolling Thunder remembers the fallen 

Members of the motorcycle group Rolling Thunder have continued their 30-year tradition to make sure that the nation’s fallen haven’t been forgotten.

Thousands of motorcyclists rode into the nation’s capital in honor of Memorial Day.

They arrived Sunday before visiting Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and The World War II Memorial, WTOP reported.

>> Read more trending news

“It’s too many guys that haven’t come home,” one rider told WRC Sunday.

They started the ride by meeting at the Pentagon before crossing the Arlington Memorial Bridge before parading through the streets of Washington, D.C., WTOP reported.



Participants also took part in the Blessing of the Bikes at the National Cathedral, WRC reported.

Riders come from all over the country, including one person who told WTOP that he flew his bike from Hawaii to California before continuing on a cross-country ride to D.C.

