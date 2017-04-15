2 men killed in Arizona mall shooting 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two men were killed and one woman was injured in a shooting at an Arizona restaurant inside a mall Friday night, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

An altercation at the Firebirds Wood Fired Grill restaurant at the La Encantada Mall in north Tucson led to the shooting, KGUN reported. It took place at 7:30 p.m., sheriff spokesman Cody Gress said in a news conference.

The shooting was contained to the restaurant, CNN reported. The shooting was not random, and all 3 people knew each other, KVOA reported. One handgun was used. Deputies did not make any arrests, and they are not looking for any suspects, according to Gress.

"All three individuals were known to each other, but the specifics of the relationship are unknown," Gress said.

It is unknown how many shots were fired during the shooting.