Men used blowtorch to break into ATM, police say

Police are on the lookout for two men they said used a blowtorch to break into an ATM in Everett, Washington. Not only did the burglary set off a bank’s fire alarm, but also burnt what the alleged burglars were after -- the cash.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire alarm at the Coastal Community Bank on 19th Avenue Southeast at about 6 a.m.

On Wednesday, police identified the two people seen on surveillance video as Eli Steen and Jason Korvar.

Steen and Korvar are also wanted for questioning for several commercial burglaries throughout Snohomish County.

Damage has been estimated at more than $35,000 for the burnt cash, broken ATM and building repairs.

KIRO7.com contributed to this report.

