National
Michelle Carter case back in court to clarify sentence
Close

Michelle Carter case back in court to clarify sentence

Michelle Carter Sentenced In Text Message Suicide Case

Michelle Carter case back in court to clarify sentence

By: Boston25News.com

hearing will be held Monday to clarify the sentence handed down in the texting-suicide trial.

The state’s Office of the Commissioner of Probation is looking for clarification about Michelle Carter’s punishment after part of it was put on hold by the judge. The confusion centers around the court’s ability to stay only a portion of a split sentence.

>>RELATED: All the texts between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy the day he died

Right now, part of Carter’s two-and-a-half-year sentence is on hold while the appeals process plays out.

Charles Krupa/AP
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass. Carter was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz will sentence Carter on Thursday, Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool, File)
Close

Michelle Carter

Photo Credit: Charles Krupa/AP
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass. Carter was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz will sentence Carter on Thursday, Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool, File)

Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide death of her boyfriend Conrad Roy.

>> ‘I heard him die': The messages that convicted Michelle Carter

The judge has excused Carter from the hearing.

Click here for the latest from Boston25News.com.

Related

Michelle Carter sentenced in text message suicide case

Amanda Knox: Michelle Carter deserves sympathy

Conrad Roy’s family sues Michelle Carter for encouraging suicide
