Missing 17-foot python finds his way home after two weeks on lam 

A missing 17-foot albino Burmese python reappeared at his Alaska home as suddenly as he disappeared.

The 100-pound snake, named Sam, went missing on April 24 while his owner, David Hyde, was doing yard work, according to the Alaska Dispatch News.

>> Read more trending news

Hyde was working outside again on Monday and left his door open. When he returned to the house, he found Sam inside as if he’d never left.

“I decided he was gone forever, and I thought it’d be OK to leave my door open so I could come and go as I was working on chores,” Hyde told ADN. “And there he was.”

When the snake first disappeared, Hyde warned his neighbors and said he thoroughly searched his Meadow Lake neighborhood, but there was no sign of his pet.

Residents were concerned about the missing snake because of its size and the fact that it can eat small and even midsize animals.

>> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by snake hunters in Florida

Even though neighbors were nervous at the idea of such a big snake on the loose, Hyde said they never had anything to worry about.

“He’s not vicious or evil. He’s just shy and hungry,” Hyde said, according to ADN.

Hyde said, while he wasn’t sure where the snake was for two weeks, Sam appeared to have roofing tar on parts of his body when he finally returned home.

>> Related: Woman’s dream home turns into snake-infested nightmare