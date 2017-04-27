Missing monkey spotted again in Florida, resident says

here has been another sighting of a monkey on the loose in Apopka.

The first sighting came in this past weekend, when a woman and her family saw it near Central and Michael Gladden boulevards.

Wednesday’s sighting wasn't too far from where it was first found.

A resident told Channel 9 she saw the rhesus macaque near a restaurant less than a block away from where it was originally seen.

On Sunday, a woman tried to photograph the animal, but she drove off instead when she said it charged at her and her kids.

The Central Florida Zoo deputy director said there's a big population that breed of monkey in Silver Springs in Ocala, and that the one wildlife officials are looking for could have been kicked out of its group and somehow made its way to Apopka.

Wildlife officials said anyone who comes across the monkey shouldn’t stare at it or approach it, because the animal may see it as a sign of aggression.

They also want the monkeys carry diseases like tuberculosis, hepatitis and herpes.

Anyone who spots the monkey is asked to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.