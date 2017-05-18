Listen Live
National
Mississippi boy taken during car theft; Amber Alert issued
Close

Mississippi boy taken during car theft; Amber Alert issued

Mississippi boy taken during car theft; Amber Alert issued
An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer who was taken from a Jackson , Mississippi, parking lot on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Jackson Mississippi Police Department)

Mississippi boy taken during car theft; Amber Alert issued

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mississippi authorities are searching for a child taken when a car he was left in was stolen from a grocery store parking lot early Thursday.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, an Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Kingston Frazier who was left in a running car around 1 a.m. when his mother, Ebony Archie, went into a Kroger’s grocery store in Jackson. 

A two-door Honda pulled up to the car and the passenger got out then got into Archie’s car with the child inside, surveillance video showed. Both cars then drove off.

The Amber Alert said the boy was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts and black and gold shoes. The license plate on the stolen Toyota Camry is HYX 783. It has damage to the rear quarter panel . 

“When a child is taken, we pull all resources available to us. This is the type call that hits home with every officer involved," Major Pete Luke told the Ledger.

If you have any information about the abduction, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

For the complete story, see the Clarion-Ledger.

