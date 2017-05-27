Missouri bride’s 92-year-old uncle is her ‘something blue’

A Missouri bride wanted to include “something blue” for her wedding earlier this month.

She got it in a touching way, as her 92-year-old uncle participated in her service on May 13, in his Marine Corps dress blues.

Alison Ferrell of Cape Girardeau wanted to include Bill Lee Eblen in her ceremony. But Eblen, a sergeant in the Marines who served during World War II and saw action at Okinawa, was sick with pneumonia.

“When we first got engaged I knew that I wanted to include Uncle Bill in a special way," Ferrell told KFVS.

“I come from a family where we were taught to have the utmost respect and admiration for the armed services and honoring him as the ‘something blue’ just seemed like the natural choice,” Ferrell told ABC News.

"The nurses there at the hospital asked him what his goal was and that what they wrote on the board. He said 'I want to be something blue in your wedding,'" Ferrell told KFVS.

Eblen said he worked hard on his recovery, and on Ferrell’s wedding day he came down the aisle in a wheelchair, holding a sign that read “I’m her something blue.”

"I said I'm 92 years old this is a miracle happening to me," Eblen told KFVS.

Ferrell said she was grateful to have her uncle as part of her special day.

"Looking at him in his dress blues, it gave me a lot of joy to see how happy he was that day. And obviously a lot of pride for him and his service," she told ABC News. "I really wanted to highlight that day and give him some recognition because he definitely deserves it."