Missouri newlyweds say ‘I do’ during eclipse

For newlyweds Samantha and Cameron Kuhn, Monday’s marriage was out of this world.

The couple celebrated their wedding vows with family and friends within the path of totality of the solar eclipse that crossed the United States.

“Being able to do the wedding on the day of the solar eclipse couldn’t be any more perfect,” bride Samantha Kuhn, 28, told ABC News.

Their wedding ceremony included special eclipse-viewing glasses, and their wedding invitation had a celestial theme.

After completing their vows, the bride and groom joined their guests, all wearing certified glasses, in a field behind the altar to take in the total eclipse.

Samantha Kuhn said she has been a big fan of the universe since she was in the third grade and even wanted to be an astronaut, ABC News reported.

“Once I realized the planets were out there and we were all suspended in this solar system, I couldn’t wrap my head around it but I loved that. It completely fascinated me,” she said last week.

“The coolest part about this, the eclipse is kind of like a time stamp,” Cameron Kuhn told ABC News. “It will stand out in everybody’s memories even more.”