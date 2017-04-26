Mom says no to forcing son to share in viral post

We’re all taught to share at a young age, but one mother is not making her son give up his toys no matter how many kids tattle on her boy.

And you know what? She’s good with it.

Alanya Kolberg was at a Missouri park last week when six boys he didn’t know demanded that he share his toys with them, WGN reported.

According to the post, Kolberg’s son Carson said no. The boys then ran to Kolberg to tell on him. She supported her son’s decision as the other parents gave her looks of disapproval.

But she stands by not teaching her son that he must be forced to share with anyone who asks, saying that as adults, people are not expected to share their sandwich if asked and that kids should be allowed to follow the same rules.

Carson was waiting to share his toys with the daughter of his mother’s friend and wanted to surprise her.