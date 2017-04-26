Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
68°
H 86°
L 67°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
68°
Scattered Clouds
H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 93° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Mom says no to forcing son to share in viral post
Close

Mom says no to forcing son to share in viral post

Mom says no to forcing son to share in viral post
Photo Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
A young boy plays with toys at a playgroup for pre-school aged children.

Mom says no to forcing son to share in viral post

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

We’re all taught to share at a young age, but one mother is not making her son give up his toys no matter how many kids tattle on her boy.

And you know what? She’s good with it.

Alanya Kolberg was at a Missouri park last week when six boys he didn’t know demanded that he share his toys with them, WGN reported

According to the post, Kolberg’s son Carson said no. The boys then ran to Kolberg to tell on him. She supported her son’s decision as the other parents gave her looks of disapproval.

But she stands by not teaching her son that he must be forced to share with anyone who asks, saying that as adults, people are not expected to share their sandwich if asked and that kids should be allowed to follow the same rules.

Carson was waiting to share his toys with the daughter of his mother’s friend and wanted to surprise her.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 'Call of Duty’ reveal set for Wednesday
    'Call of Duty’ reveal set for Wednesday
    The next installment of the video game “Call of Duty” is set to be revealed on Wednesday. While there have been leaks about many of the new game's features, details from the game’s developers have been few. What is known today is that the latest version will return to its original setting, World War II. The “worldwide reveal” for the game is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), according to Activision Blizzard. GameStop is reporting that the game will likely be released on Nov. 3. Actor Josh Duhamel will reportedly star in the new game which will feature iconic WWII locations. “Call of Duty” has been the top-selling PC and console game in the United States for the past seven years. The game was set in WWII when it first hit the market, then developers moved it to the modern era and a futuristic world. You can see more information about the game and watch the reveal at the Call of Duty website.  
  • Domestic-related homicide kills one, critically injures another in Orange Park
    Domestic-related homicide kills one, critically injures another in Orange Park
    One woman is dead and another has life threatening injuries as the result of a domestic-related homicide in Orange Park, with the suspect still on the loose. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile also suffered minor injuries in the incident, on the 400 block of Heron Court Sunday afternoon.  The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Kenneth Leonard Poythress, Jr. He was last seen in a 2008 red or maroon four-door Honda Accord with Florida license plate 037LSE. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark colored shirt, an orange construction type vest, and a camouflage cap. There is no information at this time on what motivated this crime, the relationship of those involved, or what kind of weapon was used.  If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact CCSO at 904-264-6512.
  • Suspect in Orange Park murder, burglary arrested 
    Suspect in Orange Park murder, burglary arrested 
    The suspect wanted for a weekend murder in Orange Park has been arrested.   Kenneth Poythress Jr. was taken in to custody in Jacksonville Wednesday morning.  He is a suspect in the death of his wife, Curtishia.   Poythress is also charged with two counts of attempted murder and armed burglary.  Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies say a woman and a juvenile were injured in the domestic-related homicide on Sunday. Deputies say a juvenile suffered minor injuries in the incident, on the 400 block of Heron Court.
  • Sentencing on hold for head of 'charity' promoted by Cong. Corrine Brown
    Sentencing on hold for head of 'charity' promoted by Cong. Corrine Brown
    With a still active investigation, the sentencing for the head of “One Door For Education” has been pushed back to December. Carla Wiley pled guilty in March to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Her plea agreement says One Door collected some $800,000 in donations, but the money was actually used for travel, entertainment, and other personal expenses. In her plea, she agrees to cooperate with the investigation of two other people she says collaborated their scheme. While the two others are not named, one is listed as a public official. Several portions of the court records indicate Congresswoman Corrine Brown could be included in the ongoing investigation. She had previously promoted the “charity” and was issued a federal subpoena shortly before Wiley’s plea agreement. Since the deal, the House Ethics Committee has also opened an Investigative Subcommittee on Brown, although their action is on hold at the request of the Justice Department. Brown maintains that she is “clean” of any wrongdoing relating to any of the ongoing investigations. A motion filed in federal court by the US Attorney’s Office asked to postpone Wiley’s sentencing indefinitely because her cooperation in their investigation is ongoing. The sentencing had been set for June 13. “The government seeks to conclude Wiley’s cooperation prior to sentencing in this case,” the motion says. The motion further says the defense counsel is not opposed to the USAO request. A court order entered Tuesday denies the request for an indefinite postponement, but does agree to push sentencing back to December 12. Wiley could get up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine under the plea agreement. She’s currently out of prison on her own recognizance.
  • Man tossing child into frigid waters off Boston caught on camera, charged
    Man tossing child into frigid waters off Boston caught on camera, charged
    A 29-year-old man was arrested and accused of throwing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old into the frigid waters off Constitution Beach in East Boston on Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police. >> Read more trending news Mikel Anthony Hilerio dropped his girlfriend off at her job before taking her 4-year-old twin boys to the beach and putting them in the water, troopers said. When the troopers arrived on scene, they said they found the children “shaking uncontrollably” after having been exposed to the cold water and cold air. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), coastal waters in Boston were about 47 degrees Fahrenheit Monday. They were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation. Hilerio has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment to children and operating with a suspended or revoked license.  Hilerio refused an evaluation by a drug recognition expert, police said. In court Tuesday, prosecutors played a cell phone video showing a man apparently tossing a child into the water off Constitution Beach.  The Department of Children and Families has been notified.  
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.