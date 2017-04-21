Montana game wardens rescue orphaned bear cubs

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Two orphaned black bear cubs were rescued by a Montana game warden, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

The mother of the cubs was struck and killed by a vehicle near Rogers Pass late Tuesday afternoon.

Game wardens located the den of the three bears Tuesday evening, but the surviving cubs, which weighed 5 pounds apiece, were not in it, said Brady Murphy, a warden with the state Fish, Wildlife and Parks department.

“I just went back this morning and thought I’d go check, and there they were,” Murphy told the Tribune Wednesday afternoon. “They were pretty docile.”

Instinct probably enabled the cubs to find their way back to the den, Murphy said. The den also was not far from the location of the accident, he noted.

The cubs were taken to the Montana Wildlife Center in Helena.