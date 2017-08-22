A woman died in a freak elevator accident Sunday shortly after giving birth at a hospital in Spain, according to multiple reports.

Spanish woman Rocio Cortes Nunez, 25, gave birth at Seville's Our Lady of Valme Hospital on Sunday, BBC News reported. She was crushed to death after her hospital bed was pushed onto an elevator meant to take her to the maternity ward, when the elevator began to rise while her body was still partially outside, according to the BBC.

The news station reported that Nunez’s newborn daughter was with her when the accident happened, but she was not injured.

Nunez was mother to two young children, aged 5 and 4, according to Spain’s ABC Sevilla. She was a housewife and met her husband, Jose Gaspar, when they were children, the news station reported. They had been married for four years.

“This can’t be so,” Gaspar told ABC Sevilla. “Today it has been Rocio, but tomorrow it could be someone else.”

Regional health minister Marina Alvarez called the incident a “rapid, unusual and tragic” accident, according to the BBC. She said the elevator had passed safety tests earlier in August.

Authorities continue to investigate.

