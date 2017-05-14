Mother shot in head in front of infant child on Mother's Day

A mother was shot in the head by her boyfriend in front of her infant child on Mother's Day.

An argument escalated between the 32-year-old woman and her 43-year-old boyfriend in Queens, N.Y., after 9 a.m.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to The New York Post.

The woman, who has not been identified, was listed as likely to survive and that the bullet may have grazed her skull, The New York Daily News reported.

"I heard it was a domestic dispute," a neighbor identified as John told the Daily News. "On Mother's Day too. Can you believe that? Why have a fight? Just walk away, go out."

The boyfriend was taken into custody at the scene where two firearms were also recovered. Charges against him are pending, according to the Post.