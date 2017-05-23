People have been praying and sending positive thoughts to Manchester since Monday night.

Shortly after explosions were set off at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, people started sharing their support for the victims and Grande on social media. Her fellow music industry professionals and celebrities, including Cher, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Selena Gomez, quickly took to their platforms to offer words of heartbreak and support.

Authorities confirm preliminarily that at least 22 are dead and at least 50 people were injured. According to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, the explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time as the concert was wrapping up.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity,” Hopkins said, according to People magazine.

