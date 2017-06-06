Must See: Angry chipmunk attacks cat that almost ate him for dinner

An unusual altercation between a cat named Tiger and a chipmunk that the cat most likely intended to eat was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.

The video shows the cat carrying the chipmunk, then suddenly releasing it.

The smaller animal had a clear means of escape, but instead decided to return and attack Tiger.

The cat seemed stunned by the assault, and by the time he realized what had happened, the fearless chipmunk had scampered away.