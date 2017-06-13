Must see: ‘Vicious’ police puppies steal hearts

Listen Live
National
Photo Credit: China Photos/Getty Images
By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TAIWAN -  The National Police Agency in Taiwan has a few new recruits, and they’re stealing the hearts of anyone who sees them.

Eventually they will have a normal policing role when they grow up, but for now their only job is to look cute.

The six dogs will train to be part of NPA’s K-9 Anti Bomb and Drug unit and will be based in Taipei, following in their mom’s paw-steps, Mashable reported.

The puppy’s mother is one of 22 adult K-9’s on the force.

The puppies, which were born May 9, are named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon, Mashable reported.

