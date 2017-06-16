US Navy destroyer collides with ship; 1 hurt, 7 missing

The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and injuries have been reported according to the Navy.

>> Read more trending news

In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.

US destroyer, Philippine ship collide off Japan #nhk_world_news https://t.co/pOHm0R9anT — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) June 16, 2017

It said Friday that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that one person is injured and seven others who were on the U.S. Navy ship are unaccounted for.

A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald and there were injuries.

The ship is listing, but is not in danger of sinking at this time, a Navy official told CNN.

The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka, Japan.

Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.