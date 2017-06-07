The Golden State Warriors won the first two NBA Finals playoff games, but on Wednesday, they are heading to Cleveland and a home court advantage for the Cavaliers.

Behind the play of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Warriors have been impressive, beating Cleveland 113 to 91 in the first game, and 132-113 in Game 2.

Can Cavs star LeBron James pull out a victory at home? Tune in to see.

Here’s what you need to know about Wednesday’s game.

What time is the game?

The game begins at 9 p.m. ET

Where is it being played?

The Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio.

What channel is it on?

ABC is airing the series

Where can I watch the live stream?

WatchESPN

When are the rest of the games? (all times are Eastern)

Friday, June 9: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

(If needed) - Monday, June 12: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

(If needed) Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

(If needed) Sunday, June 18: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.