National
NBA Finals 2017: What time, what channel, odds for Game 5 between Warriors and Cavs
Close

NBA Finals 2017: What time, what channel, odds for Game 5 between Warriors and Cavs

NBA Finals 2017: What time, what channel, odds for Game 5 between Warriors and Cavs
Photo Credit: Tony Dejak/AP
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) questions referee John Goble (30) about a foul against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NBA Finals 2017: What time, what channel, odds for Game 5 between Warriors and Cavs

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Tony Dejak/AP

The Golden State Warriors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors can win clinch the championship if they win Monday. The Cavaliers are facing a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs.

They face an uphill climb in Oakland Monday, where the Warriors are 44-5 at home this season.

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s game. 

What time is the game?

The game begins at 9 p.m. ET

Where is it being played?

The Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.

What channel is it on?

ABC is airing the series 

Where can I watch the live stream?

WatchESPN

What are the odds for Game 5?

According to OddsShark, the Warriors are an 8.5-point favorite over the Cavaliers. As of Monday morning, the over/under is set at 230.5 points.

When are the rest of the games? (all times are Eastern)

(If needed) Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

(If needed) Sunday, June 18: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. 

  Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores
    Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores
    Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice, Maurices and Catherines stores across the country will see some stores closing during the next two years according to the Ascena Retail group which owns the stores. Ascena Chief executive David Jaffe announced late last week the company definitely plans to close 250 locations, and that another 400 will also be closed unless the company can secure better rental rates for those stores. Ascena joins a growing list of retailers and restaurants that have announced closures this year. Macy’s, Kmart, Sears, JCPenney and Bebe have all announced store closures.  More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Flemings restaurants will be closing by the end of the year, the restaurants’ parent company Bloomin’ Brands Inc. announced in February. 
  Pulse nightclub shooting, one year later: Memories forever etched on Orlando
    Pulse nightclub shooting, one year later: Memories forever etched on Orlando
    In the dark of the morning on June 12, 2016, a shot rang out. Then another, and another, and another. Bullets were tearing through Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and at first, clubgoers didn’t know what was happening. But then the terror of what became the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history set in and people started to scream. They started to run. >> Complete coverage of the Pulse anniversary from Orlando’s WFTV It was 2:15 a.m. and people were on the floor – some dead, some dying – while the gunman continued to fire. People in the club that morning described a hellish scene lit, almost as if in slow motion, by a strobe light. By the time the attack was over, 49 people were dead, dozens were injured and Orlando would never be the same. WFTV’s Daralene Jones was startled awake that morning by a phone call from a friend in Houston who had seen posts about the shooting on social media. >> On WFTV.com: Bios of the Pulse nightclub shooting victims As she made her way to the office in the dark, Jones was hit by a flood of emotion. “The drive on the highway is foggy; I remember being scared,” she said. “I didn’t know if there was a shooter on the loose. “I remember floods of law enforcement passing me and that’s how I knew this was major.” WFTV reporter Julie Salomone was one of the first on the scene and saw the chaos, terror and sadness firsthand. “My most vivid memory of Pulse is meeting a mother on the sidewalk near Orlando Regional Medical Center,” Salomone said. “It was right as the events were unfolding. She was next to a few others who told me they just escaped the club.” >> PHOTOS: Orlando nightclub shooting leaves dozens dead With a hint of uncertainty in her voice, Salomone reported from the scene as victims’ family members arrived at Pulse, hoping their loved ones were OK. “This mother had spoken to her daughter who said she was shot inside the club,” Salomone said. “Her daughter would later turn out to be the youngest victim, 18-year-old Akyra Murray. “Her mother sent me a text message after she learned her daughter had died. I could see the worry in that mother’s eyes. It was easy for me to picture my own mother and frantic she would be.” WFTV reporter Karla Ray had ended a long, busy Saturday shift and remembered hoping that Sunday would be different. “We all left the newsroom around midnight that night saying, ‘I hope tomorrow is a slow day,’” Ray said. “When (my husband) Brandon’s phone rang around 5 a.m., and I heard (WFTV executive producer) Jason (Balthazar’s) voice ask for me, I thought it was him playing a joke. “As soon as I heard his voice, I knew it was serious.” Jones said she was still haunted by the worry in Christine Leinonen’s voice as she spoke from Orlando Regional Medical Center, hoping that her son, Christopher, was safe. “During our coverage that morning, even as I sat on the anchor desk going from reporter to news conference to the scene, I prayed for her,” Jones said. “I prayed for her son. I wanted him to be alive. He was her only child. >> IMAGES: Newspaper front pages reflect Orlando massacre “Unfortunately, we could later learn that he did not survive.” “I’m the mother of an only son,” Jones continued. “My husband is an only son. My heart hurt, and still does, for her. “And my heart aches for the person who had to tell Ms. Leinonen that her only son was killed.” WFTV reporter Field Sutton remembers being at Parliament House Sunday evening when an impromptu candlelight vigil took place. “The club’s largest dance floor was silent. The lights were off and it was packed wall-to-wall with people who didn’t know what else to do,” he said. “They told me they came to Parliament House because they weren’t sure how else to respond, where else to go.” It was only after the people at Parliament House started to file out and someone thanked Sutton for being there to provide what information was available that the depth of the attack and its aftermath became apparent. >> PHOTOS: Vigils held around the world after Orlando shooting “I think sometimes in the news business, we take for granted the access we have to information,” he said. “It was then that I realized how helpless so many people felt in this community as they waited to hear the next name released of someone who died. “Hoping and praying the next name would be a stranger instead of a loved one. And then wondering whether it was wrong to hope to hear it was someone else’s loved one who died. “Thinking about the scale on which that was happening was mind-blowing,” he added. “I’ve never empathized with friends and neighbors more completely than in the moments after that interaction.” Reporter Cuthbert Langley started at WFTV the day after the attack and remembered how helpless he felt in the chaos. “I remember standing on Orange Avenue that day,” he said. “It wasn’t a street; it was more of a parking lot, filled with countless people, the hums of dozens of generators and the glare from so many lights. >> The 10 worst mass shootings in U.S. history “As I was standing there on a platform to get above some of the tents … I had a brief moment of, ‘Where the hell am I?’ “I felt guilty. Guilty because I didn’t know anyone who was at Pulse that night. Guilty because I didn’t go through the panic. Guilty because I was ‘too new’ to Orlando to be impacted.” Langley was numb that day, but when he saw Orlando pull together in the wake of the attack, that changed. “I was explaining to (a woman at the scene) that I had just moved to Orlando, and her reaction was what you’d expect,” Langley said. “I was telling her how amazed I was to see how strong this community was and she asked a question that has stuck with me a year later: ‘Do you have a community here?’ ‘No,’ I said. “She didn’t hesitate,” Langley continued. “She reached over and gave me the type of hug usually reserved for best friends who have known each other for years. She said, ‘I’m your community today.’ “She asked me how I was feeling. This is quite personal to share, but I am gay. I have spent many nights in clubs like Pulse, celebrating the freedom to be myself,” Langley said. “I was numb to think of what happened in a ‘safe place’ for many people. And just hearing a good person, a stranger nonetheless, authentically interested in how I was doing, made me cry.”
  7 things to know now: Sessions to testify; Pulse attack anniversary; Penguins win; Powerball
    7 things to know now: Sessions to testify; Pulse attack anniversary; Penguins win; Powerball
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now 1. Sessions to testify: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday. Sessions is likely to be asked to elaborate on what former FBI Director James Comey testified to last week before the same committee. Sessions will also be asked about an alleged third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States – a meeting that was previously unreported. It is not yet known if the testimony will be in an open hearing. 2. Pulse attack anniversary: There will be memorial services, rainbow flags, ringing church bells and a gathering Monday evening in downtown Orlando, Florida, to remember the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack. Forty-nine people were killed when Omar Mateen entered the club on the night of June 12, 2016, and began firing at patrons. Mateen also died in the attack. 3. Sponsors pull out: A Manhattan-based theater company has lost some of its major sponsors over a production of “Julius Caesar” which features a Donald Trump look-alike who is stabbed to death on stage. Delta Air Lines and Bank of America both announced they will be pulling their sponsorship of the Public Theater’s play because of the subject matter. Oskar Eustis, the Public Theater's artistic director who also directed the play, told The Associated Press that 'anyone seeing our production of 'Julius Caesar' will realize it in no way advocates violence towards anyone.' 4. Powerball winner: One ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball lottery drawing. The winning ticket, worth $447.8 million, was sold in Menifee, California, about 80 miles from Los Angeles. The jackpot was the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.  5. Putin speaks: Oliver Stone will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a series of conversations airing on Showtime beginning Monday. “The Putin Interviews” will air in one-hour segments on four consecutive nights. Putin covers many topics, including his skill at hockey and his two daughters. He also manages to insult women and homosexuals.  And one more The Pittsburgh Penguins became the first team to repeat as NHL champions in almost 20 years when they beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 Sunday. Even Sidney Crosby was awarded his second consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the series. In the NBA, Game 5 is set for Monday night as the Golden State Warriors go in with a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland mounted a comeback Friday on their home court. Game 5 is in Oakland. In case you missed it
  How heroin moves from Mexico's drug cartels to U.S. street corners
    How heroin moves from Mexico’s drug cartels to U.S. street corners
    From the doorway of Room 8 at the Dayton Motor Hotel on North Keowee Street, the Ohio DEA officer spotted the trash can, which appeared to be covered in human feces. He knew immediately what that meant: heroin. >> Read more trending news Gerardo Alfonso Vargas had traveled more than 2,000 miles to Dayton from Tijuana, Mexico, after ingesting 71 latex-covered heroin pellets worth as much as $100,000 or more. Had he been searched at the border, or any other point along the way, the heroin would have gone undetected. But before U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force officers arrived, Vargas rid his body of all but a single pellet, bagged the drugs and hid the bag in the motel room’s toilet tank. If not for the knock on the door, the next stop for this shipment would have been the streets of Dayton or Springfield or Middletown. Welcome to the heroin pipeline. Heroin may first enter the country through underground tunnels or make a border crossing in secret compartments hollowed out of car panels or welded into semi-trailer truck frames. At times, a dealer simply schedules a pickup with FedEx and plays the odds that a shipment will make it through. >> Related: Ohio pilot, wife died from powerful animal tranquilizer, cocaine mixture Sometimes it comes, as it did with Vargas, through a drug courier’s bowels. Regardless how it‘s delivered, authorities say most of the heroin purchased in the Dayton region — and in America today — is trafficked by violent criminal organizations based in one country: Mexico. “If I’m an addict I have a very small view of what heroin is or where it comes from. I know it comes from my dealer, or if I’m in a suburb I know it’s not in my neighborhood, it’s on some other street corner,” said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Brem, commander of the Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement Task Force. “But the fact of the matter is we deal with cartel-level distribution in the Miami Valley on a daily basis.”  Read more here.
